Back

S'pore family in mourning gives elderly man red packet after he danced along during funeral send-off

His actions confused some bystanders at first.

Mandy How | November 11, 2021, 11:51 AM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A void deck funeral resulted in a unique cross-cultural exchange in Singapore recently.

The incident took place in the afternoon of Nov. 7, at Block 110 at Ang Mo Kio 4, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Upon seeing a "performance" of drums and dance at the funeral, an elderly man, who was not part of the guests, decided to join in.

As seen on video, the man danced along jovially to a pair of big-headed dolls, which are typically seen on the final day of Taoist wakes as a grand send-off.

Confused by his actions, bystanders took videos of the man's participation and later uploaded the footage to social media, where it led to heated discussion, according to Shin Min.

Man's actions explained by those on site

In response to the queries from the Chinese daily, a 54-year-old, who was one of the service vendors for the funeral, said he had observed the elderly man arriving much earlier and danced for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Another person, the 46-year-old owner of the funeral services company, also revealed that the mourning family did not request for the man to leave, as they felt that he was not disturbing the ceremony.

The owner was told by the neighbours that the man had a mental illness.

The unexpected visitor later paid his condolences at the altar, and the family gifted him a red packet in return.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News/Facebook

Ong Ye Kung commends MOH teams & volunteers with over 10,000 homebound people vaccinated

Even Pulau Ubin.

November 11, 2021, 04:08 PM

VTL: Denmark imposes quarantine for travellers from S'pore regardless of vaccination status

Dashed.

November 11, 2021, 03:59 PM

36 cartons & 56 packets of suspected contraband cigarettes packed with chilli powder & instant noodles, 2 domestic helpers arrested

More than S$3,800 worth of taxes were allegedly evaded.

November 11, 2021, 03:35 PM

2006 Toyota Rush in S’pore turned into Jurassic Park car, wheels imported from Japan to complete look

Wild ride.

November 11, 2021, 03:05 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 3-year-old daughter interrupts her Facebook live video

Interrupted her twice.

November 11, 2021, 02:52 PM

No plans yet to vaccinate animals in S'pore zoo & wildlife parks

The lion exhibits have been closed to the public while animals recover.

November 11, 2021, 02:34 PM

38% of S'porean SMEs surveyed believe they wouldn't have survived without digital platforms

According to a report launched by Temasek, Google, and Bain & Company.

November 11, 2021, 02:33 PM

Teen, 16, allegedly attacked man with knife after heated argument in Punggol, victim suffered cuts to neck

A 16-year-old male will be charged in court on Nov. 12 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.

November 11, 2021, 02:17 PM

Tickets to JJ Lin's in-person charity concert in S'pore on Nov. 27 & 28 only available through balloting

You can still catch the concert via live stream on Nov. 28.

November 11, 2021, 01:28 PM

124 arrested at KTV birthday party in M'sia over suspected triad activity and drug use

Ages ranging from 15 to 70.

November 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.