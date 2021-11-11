S'pore family in mourning gives elderly man red packet after he danced along during funeral send-off

A void deck funeral resulted in a unique cross-cultural exchange in Singapore recently.

The incident took place in the afternoon of Nov. 7, at Block 110 at Ang Mo Kio 4, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Upon seeing a "performance" of drums and dance at the funeral, an elderly man, who was not part of the guests, decided to join in.

As seen on video, the man danced along jovially to a pair of big-headed dolls, which are typically seen on the final day of Taoist wakes as a grand send-off.

Confused by his actions, bystanders took videos of the man's participation and later uploaded the footage to social media, where it led to heated discussion, according to Shin Min.

Man's actions explained by those on site

In response to the queries from the Chinese daily, a 54-year-old, who was one of the service vendors for the funeral, said he had observed the elderly man arriving much earlier and danced for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Another person, the 46-year-old owner of the funeral services company, also revealed that the mourning family did not request for the man to leave, as they felt that he was not disturbing the ceremony.

The owner was told by the neighbours that the man had a mental illness.

The unexpected visitor later paid his condolences at the altar, and the family gifted him a red packet in return.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News/Facebook