E-bike hits woman, 37, along Hougang Ave 9, police impounds device

A 37-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after she was hit by an electric bicycle along Hougang Avenue 9 on Nov. 13 morning.

The e-bike rider was suspected of speeding on the road, and had allegedly ran a red light, 8 World reported an eyewitness at the scene.

The eyewitness told 8World: "I saw an electric bicycle rider hit a passer-by. At that time, the pedestrian traffic light was green, and the pedestrian had the right of way."

Food delivery rider involved

At least three people were seen in a photo, taken in the aftermath of the incident, assisting the fallen passer-by.

One of those who rendered help was a person believed to have been a food delivery rider on the e-bike.

A woman was seen seated on the ground with her left hand supporting the back of her head, seemingly injured.

A video uploaded online showed the police at the scene, and had apparently impounded the e-bike by taking it along with them in a van.

The Singapore police said they received a report at 11:04am on Saturday morning involving a case of negligent act causing hurt along Hougang Avenue 9.

The woman was conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

