Traditional neighbourhood bakery waffles with Musang King filling found at AMK Hub basement

This is where you can find traditional neighbourhood bakery waffle on steroids.

Nestled in the basement of Ang Mo Kio is a kiosk (linked to food court Malaysia Boleh) offering durian waffles, promising actual Mao Shan Wang flesh as filling.

Prices are not exactly cheap—S$6.80 for an original waffle and S$7 for the pandan version—but we were sufficiently intrigued to buy one.

It was a short wait, and we got the waffle fresh and hot.

Immediately, you notice that the waffle is much thicker than the ones found at other bakeries.

This, however, does not necessarily work in its favour, as it made the durian filling appear more scant than it already is.

The durian flesh is also runnier in texture than we would like it to be, but no complaints taste-wise.

Bottomline: requires a higher ratio of durian flesh to batter, but otherwise an interesting item worth trying once.

There are other flavours at the kiosk too—chocolate, peanut, blueberry, kaya and such, as well as hotdog waffles with cheese.

Prices for these start from S$2 (plain original waffle) to S$3.50 (hotdog waffle with double cheese).

Top image by Mandy How