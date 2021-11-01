Back

Traditional neighbourhood bakery waffles with Musang King filling found at AMK Hub basement

Petition for more durian fillings in durian products!!

Mandy How | November 01, 2021, 04:55 PM

This is where you can find traditional neighbourhood bakery waffle on steroids.

Nestled in the basement of Ang Mo Kio is a kiosk (linked to food court Malaysia Boleh) offering durian waffles, promising actual Mao Shan Wang flesh as filling.

Photo by Mandy How

Prices are not exactly cheap—S$6.80 for an original waffle and S$7 for the pandan version—but we were sufficiently intrigued to buy one.

Photo by Mandy How

It was a short wait, and we got the waffle fresh and hot.

Immediately, you notice that the waffle is much thicker than the ones found at other bakeries.

Photo by Mandy How

This, however, does not necessarily work in its favour, as it made the durian filling appear more scant than it already is.

Photo by Mandy How

Tastebuds will have to work quite hard to discern the durian from the waffle. Photo by Mandy How

The durian flesh is also runnier in texture than we would like it to be, but no complaints taste-wise.

Best part of the waffle: its edges. Crisp texture, less batter, more durian. Photo by Mandy How

Bottomline: requires a higher ratio of durian flesh to batter, but otherwise an interesting item worth trying once.

There are other flavours at the kiosk too—chocolate, peanut, blueberry, kaya and such, as well as hotdog waffles with cheese.

Photo by Mandy How

Prices for these start from S$2 (plain original waffle) to S$3.50 (hotdog waffle with double cheese).

Top image by Mandy How

