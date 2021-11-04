Back

SCDF commends duo who rescued driver shortly before car caught fire in SLE underpass

A selfless act.

Faris Alfiq | November 04, 2021, 05:58 PM

A car crashed into the wall of an underpass along SLE towards BKE's Exit 1 slip road leading to TPE towards PIE on Nov. 2.

The vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

Evidently, the fire was very big as seen in this video that was posted to Facebook:

In a Facebook post, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a case of a vehicle fire at 5.05 pm on Nov. 2.
Firefighters extinguished the fire with one compressed air foam jet.

SCDF said that they conveyed the driver of the vehicle to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It added that there were no other reported injuries.

Members of public rescued driver

SCDF said that their investigation revealed that soon after the vehicle crashed into the wall, two members of the public quickly rescued the driver to safety.

The vehicle burst into flames shortly after.

SCDF added that they have reached out to the two "good Samaritans" and had commended them for their "quick-thinking and selfless act".

Top images screengrab via Raven Qiu/Facebook and Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

