Disney+ offers new S'pore subscribers S$1.98 fee for first month

Disney+ is offering new subscribers in Singapore a massively discounted rate for their first month.
From now till Nov. 15, 4pm, newcomers can join the streaming platform for S$1.98, instead of the usual rate of S$11.98 per month.
The promotion is in celebration of Disney+ Day (Nov. 12), where subscribers can also enjoy benefits like access to fan-favorite content, first-looks, and more.
Some new content that will debut on the day include:
- A new documentary on Billie Eilish’s recent cinematic concert experience, “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”
- A docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release, “Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”
- “Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye”, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series.
- “Enchanted”, a live-action/ animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film from 2007
The films join the previously announced “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”, also premiering on Nov. 12.
Top image via Disney+
