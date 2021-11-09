Back

Disney+ offers new S'pore subscribers S$1.98 fee for first month

Limited time promo.

Mandy How | November 09, 2021, 11:07 AM

Disney+ is offering new subscribers in Singapore a massively discounted rate for their first month.

From now till Nov. 15, 4pm, newcomers can join the streaming platform for S$1.98, instead of the usual rate of S$11.98 per month.

The promotion is in celebration of Disney+ Day (Nov. 12), where subscribers can also enjoy benefits like access to fan-favorite content, first-looks, and more.

Image via Disney+

Some new content that will debut on the day include:

  • A new documentary on Billie Eilish’s recent cinematic concert experience, “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

  • A docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release, “Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

  • “Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye”, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series.

  • “Enchanted”, a live-action/ animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film from 2007

The films join the previously announced “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”, also premiering on Nov. 12.

Top image via Disney+

