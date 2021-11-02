Back

Workers' Party forming Disciplinary Panel to look into MP Raeesah Khan's admissions in Parliament

The Panel comprises Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap.

Tanya Ong | November 02, 2021, 01:06 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Workers’ Party (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has approved the formation of a Disciplinary Panel to look into the admissions made by Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan in Parliament on Nov. 1, 2021.

This is following an earlier speech made by Khan in Parliament on Aug. 3, 2021 where she claimed she accompanied a rape survivor to make a police report.

Disciplinary Panel

The Disciplinary Panel comprises Secretary-General Pritam Singh, Chair Sylvia Lim and Vice-Chair Faisal Manap.

The Panel will report its findings and recommendations to the CEC after it completes its work.

The statement from WP's media team also added that the work of the party’s Disciplinary Panel is separate from any decision the Committee of Privileges of Parliament may make.

Parliament has the power to take action against MPs who engage in "dishonourable conduct, abuse of privilege or contempt", according to Straits Times.

The punishments include a jail term not extending beyond the current session of Parliament; a fine of up to S$50,000; suspension; a reprimand from the Speaker; or any combination of the above.

Background

On Monday (Nov. 1), Khan admitted that she had not been present with the woman whose anecdote she had shared, and had heard the survivor share it in a women’s support group, of which she had been a member.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah raised an official complaint, and asked for the matter to be referred to the Committee of Privileges. Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin agreed to refer the matter to the Committee.

Also on Monday (Nov. 1), WP chief Pritam Singh put out a statement saying that "MP Raeesah Khan should not have shared an account that contained untruths in the House".

He also noted that parliamentary privilege does not extend to communicating untruthful accounts, even if an MP’s motives are not malicious.

Related:

Top photo via MCI, CNA YouTube.

Raeesah Khan has been referred to a committee for lying in Parliament. What's next?

Mothership Explains: Parliamentary privilege protects MPs from being sued, but what happens when these privileges are abused?

November 02, 2021, 01:01 PM

VivoCity toy store has 1-for-1 sale on designer toys & collectible figures

Terms and conditions apply.

November 02, 2021, 12:15 PM

New bak kwa ice cream by Bee Cheng Hiang now at outlets & supermarkets

Sweet and salty.

November 02, 2021, 11:20 AM

1m-long cuttlefish lives in Sentosa waters, named Sophie

Divers may get to see more cuttlefish in the area soon.

November 02, 2021, 11:04 AM

Shanghai Disneyland locked down on Halloween after Covid-19 case reported

The Covid-19 case is a woman from Jiangxi province, who reportedly visited Disneyland on Oct. 30.

November 02, 2021, 10:26 AM

Community cat repeatedly runs up & slides down playground slide for fun

'What is going on inside their head?'

November 02, 2021, 04:51 AM

AWARE: Raeesah Khan's untruthful sexual assault anecdote 'a disservice to other survivors'

AWARE hopes this incident does not undermine the need to deal with sexual assault more sensitively and effectively.

November 02, 2021, 04:00 AM

2,470 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 1, 14 more deaths reported

Tonight's update in full.

November 01, 2021, 11:17 PM

S'pore's first-ever hot air balloon ride at Marina Bay opening soon

Up, up and away.

November 01, 2021, 09:53 PM

NTU students, who are in the west, cosplay 'Journey to the West' for Halloween, eat vegetarian food

Those who have been taking this journey to the west will relate.

November 01, 2021, 09:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.