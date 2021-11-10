S'pore Zoo & River Wonders to display over 60 'life-sized' dinosaurs made of Lego bricks from Nov. 13

From November 13, 2021 to May 3, 2022, the Singapore Zoo and River Wonders will feature Brickosaurs World, the first ever showcase in Asia featuring over 60 "life-sized" dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs are made from 1.5 million Lego bricks, constructed over 8,548 hours.

Here are Patrick the parasaurolophus and Valerie the velociraptor.

There will also be a T-Rex.

The event also features a maze of hidden clues and puzzles.

There will also be craft workshops where people can make their own dino masks and mini figurines using recycled materials and origami techniques.

An outdoor Lego pop-up store will also be set up at Singapore Zoo’s Pavilion by the Lake.

Visitors can redeem an exclusive Lego Minifigure, complimentary with every child admission ticket.

Image from Mandai Wildlife Group