DFS S'pore e-shop Black Friday alcohol promotion in time for year-end mood

2021 is almost up.

But before that happens, Black Friday will have to happen first.

So, it is a good buy before goodbye.

If you aren't that keen to go out, with travel plans in disarray and partying in big groups obviously out of the question, you can always still have a little spirit-warming drink at home with your closest family and friends.

To get you loaded up for that event, you can make do with some new stock.

Black Friday Promotion

DFS Singapore e-shop is having its Black Friday flash sale from Nov. 26 to 30, 2021.

Yes, instead of going to the physical store, you can browse items on its online store.

This Black Friday sale, as it is being touted, will be dishing out flash deals, bounce-back vouchers, as well as top spender prizes.

Black Friday promotion· Flash sale on all products under · Flash sale on all products under “Black Friday Flash Sale” collection · Site-wide spend promotion: Get a S$50 cash voucher upon spending S$400 or a S$20 cash voucher upon spending S$200. · Join DFS top spender challenge: Top three spenders with the highest accumulated spend during Black Friday promo period can win a DFS exclusive prestige lounge experience (worth S$200) with localised savoury delights, sweet treats and delectable drinks, as well as gifts and exclusive shopping deals.

The best part is that all items bought from the online shop, which is open 24/7, can be delivered to your home.

Or you can opt for self-pickup at your own convenience.

To whet your appetite before you wet your whiskers, here is a list of items you can look forward to.

1. Yalumba Angas Brut 0.75L

The Yalumba Angas Brut has a distinctive fruitiness.

Nutty yeast notes add complexity and texture, while malolactic fermentation contributes to its creamy feel, finished with a hint of toasty, strawberry flavours

2. Mud House Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 0.75L

Zesty and tropical, one cannot go wrong with this wine.

3. Chateau Nicot 0.75L

Balanced, smoky wine with bold tannins and black currant fruits.

4. Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Summer floral aromas and strawberry, with a delicate texture and lingering cherry freshness.

5. Moet Chandon

Boasting a complex bouquet of flavors, it is one of the most recognisable drinks around.

6. Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Gift Box

Vibrant, stylish blended Scotch crafted using whiskies chosen for their sweet, honeyed qualities – offering rich layers of vivid flavour in every drop.

DFS’s very first advent calendar

And to celebrate this year-end festive Christmas Season, DFS has launched its very first limited edition advent calendar, featuring 12 bottles of specially curated wines and champagne, making it a perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones and party season.

DFS Christmas Huts at Christmas Wonderland, Gardens By The Bay

But if going out is still your thing, you can look forward to DFS setting up its retail huts at the Christmas Wonderland event at Gardens By The Bay from Dec. 3, 2021 till Jan. 2, 2022.

As the exclusive spirits and wines retailer, DFS will be having four Christmas huts with spirits and wine, as well as food and gifts, showcasing new and exclusive brands, specially curated holiday gift sets, exciting promotions and more.

This article was brought to you by DFS Singapore.