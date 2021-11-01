Back

Police officers deployed to Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory due to 'potential for violence': Desmond Tan

Tan clarified that although additional police units were put on standby, they were not needed to resolve the situation.

Low Jia Ying | November 01, 2021, 06:10 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan responded to parliamentary questions today (Nov. 1) about police presence at Westlite Jalan Tukong dormitory on Oct. 13.

Situation was resolved without help of additional police units

Tan was answering a question from Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Faisal Manap, who asked which Singapore Police Force (SPF) units were activated in the Jalan Tukang Westlite Dormitory incident, what were their roles, and whether any enforcement actions were taken at the site by these respective units.

He also responded to a question from WP Member He Ting Ru, who asked whether the situation at the Jalan Tukang Westlite Dormitory on October 13 warranted the "deployment" of riot police.

Tan said that on Oct. 13, the police responded to a call for assistance at the dormitory.

"The information received was that a group of workers were behaving aggressively, with potential for violence," he added.

Patrol officers from Jurong Police Division were then dispatched to the dormitory, where officers from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) were already engaging the workers.

Tan added that the officers from Jurong Police Division, together with the dormitory staff and officers from MOM, managed to resolve the situation.

Additional units put on standby, but not deployed

Tan said that other police units were put on standby after an assessment by the Jurong police officers:

"While the Jurong police officers were thus engaged, they also assessed that it was necessary to have other police units on standby in the event the situation became violent. And additional units were placed on standby."

However, Tan clarified that the additional units were not needed to be deployed, and that no arrests were made by the police during the incident.

SOC last deployed for public order incident in 2018

He also added that the police does not track the number of times its contingency forces have been activated to respond to public order incidents.

"Such activations may take place in a variety of situations, including management of large crowds that [may] turn disorderly, protests or riots," he said.

In response to He Ting Ru's question on how often and under what circumstances were the riot police deployed to respond to active situations in the last five years, Tan said that the Special Operations Command (SOC) were last activated in response to public order incidents on two occasions.

These incidents took place at the Singapore Boys' Home in September 2016 and September 2018.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via MCI and Weixin.

Muhyiddin’s party refutes bribery allegations & claims he was just returning change

Only RM5 though.

November 01, 2021, 06:10 PM

Does diet affect fertility & other burning questions on fertility & pregnancy, answered

You can also go for a fertility health check-up.

November 01, 2021, 05:56 PM

MOH 'seriously looking' into 'monetary award' for healthcare workers: Ong Ye Kung

The minister said that this was the least that could be done.

November 01, 2021, 05:26 PM

S'porean woman sets up pantry corner near Jalan Besar CC with free food for residents in need

It is a project that she and her friend embarked to help those in the neighbourhood.

November 01, 2021, 05:19 PM

Traditional neighbourhood bakery waffles with Musang King filling found at AMK Hub basement

Petition for more durian fillings in durian products!!

November 01, 2021, 04:55 PM

WP chief Pritam Singh: Raeesah Khan shouldn't have been untruthful in Parliament

Pritam Singh also spoke about the 'significant freedom of speech' Members of Parliament (MP) have in Parliament.

November 01, 2021, 04:49 PM

WP's Raeesah Khan lied about accompanying rape victim, reveals she is survivor of sexual assault

She said she shared the anecdote of another person without their consent.

November 01, 2021, 04:29 PM

1,500 healthcare workers quit in first 6 months of 2021: MOH

Pre-pandemic, 2,000 quit annually.

November 01, 2021, 04:29 PM

Shawn Yue flamed by Chinese netizens for 'heavy Taiwanese accent' in vlog

Despite pledging his loyalty to China on multiple occasions.

November 01, 2021, 03:47 PM

Energy retailer exits reflect severe global shock, but no disruption to S'pore electricity supply: Tan See Leng

Tan also touched on the global factors surrounding the exit of the retailers.

November 01, 2021, 03:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.