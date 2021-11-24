Back

DBS & POSB internet banking wonky 2nd day running

The bank said issue was resolved after the first day.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 2021, 12:06 PM

Events

DBS Bank's ibanking services are down for a second day on Wednesday, Nov. 24 as some customers continue to encounter and report problems accessing services.

The bank said an issue with DBS and POSB digital banking services has "recurred", as the disruption started a day ago on Tuesday morning.

"Services were restored early this morning. Unfortunately yesterday’s digital banking issue has recurred and this has affected our services," the bank said in an update on its Facebook page at about 11am on Wednesday.

"We know this has affected many of our customers, and we are doing our best to resolve the situation. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

This was a follow-up statement after DBS said earlier on Wednesday morning that "all of our digital banking services have been restored as of 2am today".

DBS did not indicate the cause of the outage.

"Once again, we acknowledge the severity of the situation and apologise for the inconvenience caused," the bank also said.

