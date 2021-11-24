Back

'Your deposits & monies are safe': DBS S'pore country head on 2nd day of service disruption

Well, now we're definitely thinking about our deposits.

Joshua Lee | November 24, 2021, 04:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Shee Tse Koon, Singapore Country Head at DBS Bank put up a video message on Nov. 24, assuring bank customers that their deposits and monies with the bank are safe.

The bank's digital banking services have been disrupted for two consecutive days.

In his message, Shee explained that the bank identified a problem with its access control servers on Tuesday.

And while services were restored at 2am on Wednesday after "round the clock" work with third party engineering providers, the same issue recurred this morning.

On the bright side, the current situation is less severe than yesterday's.

"We acknowledge the gravity of the situation. And as we work to resolve matters, we seek your patience and understanding. In the meantime, I want to assure you that your deposits and monies are safe," said Shee, adding that DBS customers can still access banking services at physical branches or through phone banking.

As such, banking services at all DBS branches have been extended by two hours.

In addition, the bank's relationship managers and call centre customer service officers are on standby to assist customers who have urgent banking requests.

Shee ended his message with an apology:

"Please... rest assured that my colleagues and I are doing all that we can to remedy the situation. Once again, my very sincere apologies."

Top image: DBS/Twitter

Follow and listen to our podcast here

China calls for stop to 'malicious hyping' & politicisation of tennis star Peng Shuai

China says that Amnesty International holds "anti-China" views.

November 24, 2021, 04:14 PM

3,000 passengers daily allowed to cross Causeway via S'pore-M'sia VTL, bus tickets on sale Nov. 25

45 fully seated passengers per trip, 64 daily trips.

November 24, 2021, 04:07 PM

Here's what you need to enter S'pore via Causeway VTL starting Nov. 29, 2021

All-in-one.

November 24, 2021, 04:01 PM

S'pore-M'sia land VTL via Causeway to launch on Nov. 29, 2021, priority for workers visiting families

Same day as the air VTL.

November 24, 2021, 04:00 PM

Lawyer Lim Tean takes over case to represent 13 bus drivers against SBS Transit after M Ravi fired

A new development.

November 24, 2021, 02:48 PM

Neighbours cook rice dumplings along HDB corridor, bring back smell of the good old days

Some commented that it could be potentially dangerous to others.

November 24, 2021, 01:43 PM

M’sia, Indonesia & Taiwan invited to US democracy summit, S’pore not involved

There are 110 invitees.

November 24, 2021, 01:05 PM

S'pore youths teach beginners & families how to fish in a sustainable way

The teenagers catch fish like they are catching Pokémon -- by going for variety and releasing them.

November 24, 2021, 12:37 PM

DBS & POSB internet banking wonky 2nd day running

The bank said issue was resolved after the first day.

November 24, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore boy, 3, gets Covid-19, father documents on TikTok serving quarantine order with him

The duo have been transferred to a hotel to serve their quarantine order.

November 24, 2021, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.