'Your deposits & monies are safe': DBS S'pore country head on 2nd day of service disruption

Shee Tse Koon, Singapore Country Head at DBS Bank put up a video message on Nov. 24, assuring bank customers that their deposits and monies with the bank are safe.

The bank's digital banking services have been disrupted for two consecutive days.

In his message, Shee explained that the bank identified a problem with its access control servers on Tuesday.

And while services were restored at 2am on Wednesday after "round the clock" work with third party engineering providers, the same issue recurred this morning.

On the bright side, the current situation is less severe than yesterday's.

"We acknowledge the gravity of the situation. And as we work to resolve matters, we seek your patience and understanding. In the meantime, I want to assure you that your deposits and monies are safe," said Shee, adding that DBS customers can still access banking services at physical branches or through phone banking.

As such, banking services at all DBS branches have been extended by two hours.

In addition, the bank's relationship managers and call centre customer service officers are on standby to assist customers who have urgent banking requests.

Shee ended his message with an apology:

"Please... rest assured that my colleagues and I are doing all that we can to remedy the situation. Once again, my very sincere apologies."

Update 3:00PM, 24 Nov

DBS Singapore Country head provides update on disruption in digital banking services pic.twitter.com/w3IEKhKAsj — DBS Bank (@dbsbank) November 24, 2021

