Enforcement operation carried out at Dawson sky garden, volunteers continue nightly patrols

On Nov. 14, a multi-agency joint operation was conducted by HDB, MOM, NEA and Dawson RC at SkyVille and SkyGardens.

Enforcement action

During the operations, six members of the public had their particulars recorded for enforcement action to be taken as they had gathered in excess of the group size limit of up to two persons.

A Facebook post by Dawson RC said that the operation was focused on enforcing Safe Management Measures (SMM), smoking and littering offences. Members of the public were advised on adhering to SMM and reminded to clean up when leaving.

NEA shared that enforcement action was taken against 11 persons for smoking and littering offences.

The sky garden is a public space open to both residents and non-residents.

The Facebook post:

The Facebook page also highlighted media reports involving domestic workers at the sky gardens at [email protected]

Shin Min Daily News had reported that a resident expressed concerns about domestic workers gathering at the sky garden in large groups, with their masks not properly worn.

Nightly patrols

Dawson RC said they had surfaced concerns about the potential flouting of Covid-19 measures even before these reports had been circulated.

The RC has been holding regular meetings with various agencies to increase the presence of Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers around the estate, they added.

RC volunteers have also been performing patrols on a nightly basis for "safety reasons" since last year.

This is to ensure that people do not stay past 10pm on the sky gardens., as well as to help to reduce the noise after 10pm.

The nightly patrols not only maintain the safety of the gardens but also serve as a "deterrent" against gatherings by members of the public.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Dawson RC/Facebook.