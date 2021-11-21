Back

Enforcement operation carried out at Dawson sky garden, volunteers continue nightly patrols

A multi-agency joint operation was recently conducted on Nov. 14.

Tanya Ong | November 21, 2021, 07:35 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Nov. 14, a multi-agency joint operation was conducted by HDB, MOM, NEA and Dawson RC at SkyVille and SkyGardens.

Enforcement action

During the operations, six members of the public had their particulars recorded for enforcement action to be taken as they had gathered in excess of the group size limit of up to two persons.

A Facebook post by Dawson RC said that the operation was focused on enforcing Safe Management Measures (SMM), smoking and littering offences. Members of the public were advised on adhering to SMM and reminded to clean up when leaving.

NEA shared that enforcement action was taken against 11 persons for smoking and littering offences.

The sky garden is a public space open to both residents and non-residents.

Dawson RC/Facebook

The Facebook post:

 

The Facebook page also highlighted media reports involving domestic workers at the sky gardens at [email protected]

Shin Min Daily News had reported that a resident expressed concerns about domestic workers gathering at the sky garden in large groups, with their masks not properly worn.

Via Shin Min

Nightly patrols

Dawson RC said they had surfaced concerns about the potential flouting of Covid-19 measures even before these reports had been circulated.

The RC has been holding regular meetings with various agencies to increase the presence of Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers around the estate, they added.

RC volunteers have also been performing patrols on a nightly basis for "safety reasons" since last year.

This is to ensure that people do not stay past 10pm on the sky gardens., as well as to help to reduce the noise after 10pm.

The nightly patrols not only maintain the safety of the gardens but also serve as a "deterrent" against gatherings by members of the public.

Dawson RC/FB

Dawson RC/FB

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Dawson RC/Facebook.

26-year-old quits 'dream job' at Apple to help mum open Korean BBQ eatery at Tanjong Pagar

She was supporting her mother's 'lifetime dream' to open her own restaurant.

November 21, 2021, 05:59 PM

Elusive, startled-looking flying squirrel in S’pore looks like a mini Totoro

The squirrel was surprised to see the photographer, who was surprised to see the squirrel.

November 21, 2021, 05:18 PM

Woman in China kneels in public, allegedly begging suitor to give up after chasing her for 5 years

Relentless.

November 21, 2021, 04:03 PM

One Piece hits 1000 episodes, announces new movie potentially revolving around Shanks

Long journey.

November 21, 2021, 02:27 PM

Famous Geylang supper spot Yong He opens takeaway kiosk in Toa Payoh to long queues

Lessgooo.

November 21, 2021, 01:50 PM

Jollibee now open at Century Square & Bugis Village

Tis the season to be jolly.

November 21, 2021, 01:48 PM

Man in M'sia buys wife iPhone 13 Pro worth RM4,899 using RM20 notes he saved over a year

Happy wife, happy life.

November 21, 2021, 12:20 PM

2nd gen owner of Old Street Bak Kut Teh, 26, opens European grill house at Jewel Changi Airport

His foray into the F&B industry began at 12, where he helped to make bubble tea at his parents' stall.

November 21, 2021, 11:39 AM

Manchester United set to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: UK media

Following a 4-1 defeat by Watford.

November 21, 2021, 11:35 AM

S'pore's 'largest bouncy castle carnival of the year' is back till Jan. 2, 2022 at MBS

Bounce.

November 21, 2021, 10:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.