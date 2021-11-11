Back

Bus hits cyclist, 43, in Marsiling, SMRT bus driver suspended

An eyewitness said the cyclist was flung about 2m to 3m from the bus.

Lean Jinghui | November 11, 2021, 04:05 AM

A delivery rider was reportedly sent flying after a collision with a double-decker bus on Nov. 9.

Chinese media Lianhe Wanbao reported that the bicycle was crushed under the wheels of the bus.

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a bicycle at the junction of Marsiling Drive and Admiralty Road on Nov. 9, at about 11:35pm.

The police added that a 43-year-old male cyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

What happened

According to Lianhe Wanbao, one eyewitness shared that he had been on another bus at the time of the incident, when he heard a loud bang.

He then saw that a male cyclist, who appeared to be a food delivery rider, had been hit by a bus.

According to the eyewitness, the cyclist was flung about 2m to 3m from the bus onto the road, and appeared to be in great pain.

The bus captain immediately disembarked to assist the rider, and police and paramedics were subsequently called to the scene.

The eyewitness added that based on his understanding, the SMRT bus was turning right onto Admiralty Road from Marsiling Drive, while the rider was crossing the road at the junction's pedestrian crossing.

However, it was not clear how the accident had happened.

The eyewitness added that while there were 10 or so passengers onboard the bus at the time of the incident, none was injured.

Photos of the accident's aftermath showed the bus halted in the middle of the road, as SMRT personnel worked on dislodging the trapped bicycle from underneath the front wheels of bus service 903.

According to the police, investigations are ongoing.

SMRT statement

Responding to Mothership's queries on Nov. 10, Lee Yong Heng, director of bus operations for SMRT Buses, shared that the bus captain has since been suspended from his duties and that support is being rendered to the cyclist's family.

Here's his statement in full:

“Our care team has reached out to the cyclist’s family to render support and assistance. We are working with the authorities on the investigations. In the meantime, the bus captain has been suspended from driving duties. Safety is our top priority.”

Top image via Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook 

