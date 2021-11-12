Back

Man cuts tongue on glass fragment in Awfully Chocolate tiramisu

The incident had happened on Monday, Nov. 8.

Lean Jinghui | November 12, 2021, 07:02 PM

One customer in Singapore found a glass fragment while indulging in a piece of tiramisu from Awfully Chocolate.

He then took to Facebook to share about his experience.

The post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore came with visceral pictures of the man's cut tongue, as well as the glass fragment, which spanned about the width of his fingertip.

Via Alwyne Cheong Facebook

Via Alwyne Cheong Facebook

Via Alwyne Cheong Facebook

What happened

In response to Mothership's queries, the customer, Alwyne Cheong, 30, shared that he first purchased four slices of tiramisu from Awfully Chocolate in October 2021.

He had purchased the tiramisu slices from the Jem outlet in Jurong East for takeaway on Oct. 31.

Cheong added that the incident had happened on Monday, Nov. 8, as he was consuming the fourth slice of tiramisu.

After taking a few bites of the cake, he had unexpectedly bitten on something hard:

"I felt some hard object inside my mouth, [which] did not melt. Then I realised my tongue was bleeding."

Cheong immediately spat the object out, and that was when he found the bloody glass fragment.

Experiencing "unusual stomach pain" that night, Cheong said that he visited the hospital for a check-up the next morning.

Luckily, after an X-ray, Cheong was informed that no unusual objects were found, although he was advised to return for a few outpatient visits.

Cheong shared that he believed the glass fragment had likely been from the cake's container, but that investigations are still ongoing as he had informed the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Awfully Chocolate about the incident.

Chip on the tiramisu glass container, possibly where the glass fragment came from. Courtesy of Alwyne Cheong

He added that Awfully Chocolate had also contacted him to retrieve all the tiramisu glass containers back following the incident, and provided him a full refund for his order and medical bill.

SFA investigating

In response to queries from Mothership, SFA said it has received feedback on the incident and is investigating.

It added that "food safety is a joint responsibility", and urged food operators to also play their part in adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

It said:

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback).

As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details. SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators if we have obtained sufficient evidence."

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a spokesperson from Awfully Chocolate shared that they are already in contact with the customer, and will be taking the necessary measures to investigate the matter further.

Mothership has also reached out to Awfully Chocolate for comment and will update this story with its response.

Top images via Alwyne Cheong 

