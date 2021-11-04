Back

MasterChef S'pore runner-up selling ayam penyet burger with tofu & tempeh fries from S$19.90

Inspired by local hawker food.

Zi Shan Kow | November 04, 2021, 11:42 AM

Leon Lim, the runner-up in Season 2 of MasterChef Singapore has collaborated with local ice cream speciality cafe Three's A Crowd Cafe to open a cafe earlier this year.

The cafe — named Creatr. — is now officially halal-certified, and serves up seasonal items inspired by local hawker food.

Its current seasonal menu is inspired by ayam penyet.

Seasonal Menu

Here's what you should can your hands on at Creatr.:

The Ayam Penyet Burger with Tofu & Tempeh Fries (S$19.90) comes with a tenderised and fried chicken thigh.

Credit: Creatr.

Credit: Creatr.

If you're a big eater, you can attempt to conquer the Double Ayam Penyet Burger with Tofu & Tempeh Fries (S$28.90).

Credit: Creatr.

The Tofu Fries and Tempeh Fries are also seasonal creations by Lim.

If you're not in the mood for carbohydrates, you can get the Ayam Penyet (S$10) on its own.

You can get the Tofu Fries and Tempeh Fries on their own at S$5.90.

Credit: Creatr.

Credit: Creatr.

Credit: Creatr.

In a local twist, Creatr. also offers dips for its fries, such as its signature Sambal Aioli Sauce with Kaffir Lime Leaves.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Creatr. (@creatr.sg)

For dessert, the cafe also offers Kaya and Speculoos Gelato in scoops (S$5.50 each) and in a pint (S$22).

Customers can also pre-order for dine-in, pick-up, or islandwide delivery (S$15).

Creatr.

Address: 169 Stirling Road, #01-1149, Singapore 140169

Opening hours: Open daily except for Mondays and Wednesdays. Open from 12pm - 3pm, 5pm - 8pm

Top images by Creatr.

