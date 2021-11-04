MasterChef S'pore runner-up selling ayam penyet burger with tofu & tempeh fries from S$19.90

Leon Lim, the runner-up in Season 2 of MasterChef Singapore has collaborated with local ice cream speciality cafe Three's A Crowd Cafe to open a cafe earlier this year.

The cafe — named Creatr. — is now officially halal-certified, and serves up seasonal items inspired by local hawker food.

Its current seasonal menu is inspired by ayam penyet.

Seasonal Menu

Here's what you should can your hands on at Creatr.:

The Ayam Penyet Burger with Tofu & Tempeh Fries (S$19.90) comes with a tenderised and fried chicken thigh.

If you're a big eater, you can attempt to conquer the Double Ayam Penyet Burger with Tofu & Tempeh Fries (S$28.90).

The Tofu Fries and Tempeh Fries are also seasonal creations by Lim.

If you're not in the mood for carbohydrates, you can get the Ayam Penyet (S$10) on its own.

You can get the Tofu Fries and Tempeh Fries on their own at S$5.90.

In a local twist, Creatr. also offers dips for its fries, such as its signature Sambal Aioli Sauce with Kaffir Lime Leaves.

For dessert, the cafe also offers Kaya and Speculoos Gelato in scoops (S$5.50 each) and in a pint (S$22).

Customers can also pre-order for dine-in, pick-up, or islandwide delivery (S$15).

Creatr.

Address: 169 Stirling Road, #01-1149, Singapore 140169

Opening hours: Open daily except for Mondays and Wednesdays. Open from 12pm - 3pm, 5pm - 8pm

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top images by Creatr.