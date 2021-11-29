Back

1 positive case detected among travellers from S'pore to M'sia via land VTL: M'sian health minister

In the first hours.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 29, 2021, 01:34 PM

The first batch of land Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) buses hit the roads of Singapore and Malaysia this morning, reuniting families who have been separated for close to two years due to Covid-19.

Just hours after the start of the land-based VTL, Malaysia's health minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced a Covid-19 positive case detected among travellers entering Malaysia from Singapore.

Khairy added on Twitter:

"This is why pre-departure (PDT) and on-arrival testing (OAT) are in place. As we safely reopen our borders, there will be positive cases at points of entry. Risk assessment, isolation & monitoring close contacts will become the norm."

As a precaution, travellers who are entering Singapore via the land-based VTL will have to do a pre-departure testing and produce a negative test result upon arrival.

In view of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, land-based VTL travellers must take a second Antigen Rapid Test (ART) upon arriving in Singapore as well.

