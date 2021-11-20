Back

Trial to vaccinate children aged 5-11 in S'pore could start as early as next week

There are around 150 participants.

Ashley Tan | November 20, 2021, 06:02 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

A trial to administer Covid-19 vaccines to children between five and 11 years old could start as early as next week, with around 150 participants, CNA reported.

The study by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) was first announced on Nov. 16.

Three days after KKH announced the trial on its Facebook page, registrations were closed on Nov. 19.

Yung Chee Fu, an infectious diseases consultant at the hospital's paediatrics department, told CNA that they have seen an "excellent" response thus far and are "heartened" by it, but he did not reveal any specific sign-up figures.

KKH stated in an update on its post that the study team will be reviewing submissions thoroughly, and that only selected participants will be contacted.

Eligibility criteria

KKH outlined some basic criteria for suitable candidates for the trial in its post.

They have to be between five and 11 years old, planning to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, and have no previous Covid-19 infection.

Participants should not be immunocompromised or have any serious illness. However, those with mild conditions such as asthma and eczema are still eligible, CNA reported.

KKH also said that volunteers would be provided with "reimbursement", but did not specify in the post what this reimbursement would be.

Will be monitored for 15 months

According to CNA, those who have been selected will receive two shots of Pfizer's paediatric dose, each of which is one-third of the adult shot.

Children will be observed for 30 minutes after receiving each dose. Parents will also get a vaccine diary to record any observations such as side effects for the next seven days.

Additionally, the children will be monitored for the 15 months after their doses, and will be required to visit KKH for regular check-ups.

KKH said that "the data gathered from this study will help inform public health vaccination policy to protect children against Covid-19."

Yung told CNA that vaccinating children is different from vaccinating adults, and therefore they are "looking at a whole broad range of logistical issues that can come up".

Top photo from Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Pregnant at 15, I spent my younger years running away from everything. Now, I want to help others like me.

I am healing from the trauma of everything that I went through: an abusive relationship, working as a KTV hostess to make ends meet, and suicidal ideation.

November 20, 2021, 05:00 PM

M'cyclist, 21, taken to hospital after accident along TPE, family looking for witnesses

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 20, 2021, 04:07 PM

Gan Kim Yong: S'pore-Johor land VTL to start with limited quota, more details to be revealed next week

The priority is to allow families who have been separated across the border since the start of the pandemic to reunite.

November 20, 2021, 03:03 PM

Vaccinated people can visit vaccinated patients/residents at hospitals & care homes from Nov. 22

Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to visit or have visitors under exceptional circumstances.

November 20, 2021, 02:39 PM

Vaccination-differentiated measures expanding to libraries, selected community centre activities from Dec. 1

Expansion of Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures.

November 20, 2021, 02:24 PM

Up to 5 pax allowed to gather & dine in from Nov. 22, regardless of household

Huzzah.

November 20, 2021, 02:21 PM

S'pore man warns of 'genuine'-sounding scam caller posing as Lazada staff

What tipped him off was the sound of other people making calls in the background, which he said is "very unlike a secure call".

November 20, 2021, 11:54 AM

Queue-drawing wanton mee by ex-Crystal jade chef expanding to Bedok & AMK

More noods.

November 20, 2021, 11:48 AM

Biden denies encouraging Taiwan's independence, says decision is up to Taiwan

He previously said Taiwan was "independent" when responding to media queries.

November 20, 2021, 09:18 AM

S'porean who sits with lonely hospice patients as they pass on: 'It takes away the fear of death'

Lydia Tan, a volunteer with Assisi Hospice tells us how journeying with patients on their deathbeds have given her a new perspective of life and death.

November 20, 2021, 08:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.