Trial to vaccinate children aged 5-11 in S'pore could start as early as next week

A trial to administer Covid-19 vaccines to children between five and 11 years old could start as early as next week, with around 150 participants, CNA reported.

The study by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) was first announced on Nov. 16.

Three days after KKH announced the trial on its Facebook page, registrations were closed on Nov. 19.

Yung Chee Fu, an infectious diseases consultant at the hospital's paediatrics department, told CNA that they have seen an "excellent" response thus far and are "heartened" by it, but he did not reveal any specific sign-up figures.

KKH stated in an update on its post that the study team will be reviewing submissions thoroughly, and that only selected participants will be contacted.

Eligibility criteria

KKH outlined some basic criteria for suitable candidates for the trial in its post.

They have to be between five and 11 years old, planning to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, and have no previous Covid-19 infection.

Participants should not be immunocompromised or have any serious illness. However, those with mild conditions such as asthma and eczema are still eligible, CNA reported.

KKH also said that volunteers would be provided with "reimbursement", but did not specify in the post what this reimbursement would be.

Will be monitored for 15 months

According to CNA, those who have been selected will receive two shots of Pfizer's paediatric dose, each of which is one-third of the adult shot.

Children will be observed for 30 minutes after receiving each dose. Parents will also get a vaccine diary to record any observations such as side effects for the next seven days.

Additionally, the children will be monitored for the 15 months after their doses, and will be required to visit KKH for regular check-ups.

KKH said that "the data gathered from this study will help inform public health vaccination policy to protect children against Covid-19."

Yung told CNA that vaccinating children is different from vaccinating adults, and therefore they are "looking at a whole broad range of logistical issues that can come up".

