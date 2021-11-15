Back

2,069 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 15

Total number of cases reported thus far has risen to 239,272.

Andrew Koay | November 15, 2021, 11:27 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,069 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Nov. 15), as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 15: 2,069

New community cases: 1,964

New imported cases: 4

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 101

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.94

Total number of cases reported thus far: 239,272

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 15: 8

Age: Between the ages of 71 and 96 years old

Medical status: All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 594

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 255

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 51

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 63.6 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 21 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo via Facebook/Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

