2,069 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 15

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,069 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Nov. 15), as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 15: 2,069
New community cases: 1,964
New imported cases: 4
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 101
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.94
Total number of cases reported thus far: 239,272
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 15: 8
Age: Between the ages of 71 and 96 years old
Medical status: All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 594
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 255
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 51
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 63.6 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 21 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top photo via Facebook/Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
