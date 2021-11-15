2,069 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 15

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,069 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Nov. 15), as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 15: 2,069 New community cases: 1,964 New imported cases: 4 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 101 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.94 Total number of cases reported thus far: 239,272

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 15: 8 Age: Between the ages of 71 and 96 years old Medical status: All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 594

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 255 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 51 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 63.6 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent Received at least one dose: 86 per cent Received booster shot: 21 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo via Facebook/Tan Tock Seng Hospital.