Back

1,931 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S'pore

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | November 20, 2021, 11:36 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,931 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Nov. 20).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 20: 1,931

New community cases: 1,867

New imported cases: 6

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 58

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.78

Total number of cases reported thus far: 250,518

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 20: 13

Age: Between the ages of 62 and 98 years old. All, except one unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 654

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 199

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 40

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.8 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 23 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Jeremy Kwok via Unsplash.

Woman brings 2 children with her to pick litter off streets along Lorong 29 Geylang

Excellent hands-on parenting.

November 21, 2021, 05:38 AM

Rare sighting of 2 adult Sambar deer & a fawn foraging during daytime in S'pore

Very lucky.

November 20, 2021, 11:02 PM

List of hawker centres & coffeeshops where groups of up to 5 can dine in from Nov. 23

More hawker centres and coffeeshops will have the VDS system in place by end-November.

November 20, 2021, 07:58 PM

Man who left wife's parcel at Northpoint City's Wok Hey very thankful staff kept it, or wife will 'kill' him

Make Yishun great again.

November 20, 2021, 07:39 PM

Trial to vaccinate children aged 5-11 in S'pore could start as early as next week

There are around 150 participants.

November 20, 2021, 06:02 PM

Pregnant at 15, I spent my younger years running away from everything. Now, I want to help others like me.

I am healing from the trauma of everything that I went through: an abusive relationship, working as a KTV hostess to make ends meet, and suicidal ideation.

November 20, 2021, 05:00 PM

M'cyclist, 21, taken to hospital after accident along TPE, family looking for witnesses

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 20, 2021, 04:07 PM

Gan Kim Yong: S'pore-Johor land VTL to start with limited quota, more details to be revealed next week

The priority is to allow families who have been separated across the border since the start of the pandemic to reunite.

November 20, 2021, 03:03 PM

Vaccinated people can visit vaccinated patients/residents at hospitals & care homes from Nov. 22

Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to visit or have visitors under exceptional circumstances.

November 20, 2021, 02:39 PM

Vaccination-differentiated measures expanding to libraries, selected community centre activities from Dec. 1

Expansion of Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures.

November 20, 2021, 02:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.