1,931 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,931 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Nov. 20).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 20: 1,931
New community cases: 1,867
New imported cases: 6
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 58
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.78
Total number of cases reported thus far: 250,518
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 20: 13
Age: Between the ages of 62 and 98 years old. All, except one unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 654
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 199
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 40
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.8 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 23 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image by Jeremy Kwok via Unsplash.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.