2,069 new Covid-19 cases & 18 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 16

Total number of cases reported thus far has risen to 241,341.

Fasiha Nazren | November 16, 2021, 11:03 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,069 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Nov. 16), as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 16: 2,069

New community cases: 2,021

New imported cases: 5

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 43

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.88

Total number of cases reported thus far: 241,341

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 16: 18

Age: Between the ages of 67 and 95 years old, all had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 612

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 234

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 54

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 68

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 63.3 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 21 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

