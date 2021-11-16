2,069 new Covid-19 cases & 18 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 16

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,069 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Nov. 16), as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 16: 2,069 New community cases: 2,021 New imported cases: 5 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 43 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.88 Total number of cases reported thus far: 241,341

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 16: 18 Age: Between the ages of 67 and 95 years old, all had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 612

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 234 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 54 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 68 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 63.3 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent Received at least one dose: 86 per cent Received booster shot: 21 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image via Mothership.