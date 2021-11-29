Back

1,103 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S’pore

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | November 29, 2021, 11:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,103 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (Nov. 29).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 29: 1,103

New community cases: 1,070

New imported cases: 8

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 25

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.69

Total number of cases reported thus far: 263, 486

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 29: 9

Age: Between the ages of 58 and 91. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 710

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 221

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 17

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 62

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 51.2

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 26 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Syahindah Ishak. 

Police apprehends woman, 33, who locked & threatened to harm herself in Toa Payoh flat

Officers from Special Operations Command and SCDF were also deployed to the scene.

November 30, 2021, 01:00 PM

Xi Jinping pledges 1 billion doses of vaccines to African countries

On top of existing supply of vaccine doses.

November 30, 2021, 12:25 PM

I hosted a giant, fancy Xmas party for my friends on a budget, including a roast beef & ham feast, decor & moscato

The holiday season is for spending time with people you love, eating food you enjoy.

November 30, 2021, 12:01 PM

Lionel Messi crowned best football player of the year for record 7th time

He did it again.

November 30, 2021, 11:50 AM

Najib reunites with family in S'pore, might be among the first to fly via KL-S'pore VTL

The Najib clan grows bigger.

November 30, 2021, 01:32 AM

2 travellers on SIA flight from S'pore to Sydney have Omicron Covid-19 variant

The two SIA passengers arrived in Sydney from southern Africa.

November 30, 2021, 12:16 AM

Fire breaks out at Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat at North Bridge Rd, no injuries reported

The fire involved a kitchen exhaust duct, and was extinguished using two water jets.

November 29, 2021, 11:41 PM

‘I don’t know how to nua at home’: 30-year-old S’porean who spent 12 years volunteering

That’s a really long time.

November 29, 2021, 08:40 PM

Man, 48, arrested for alleged mischief by fire at Bendemeer Road & McNair Road

He will be charged in court on Nov. 30.

November 29, 2021, 06:40 PM

Goh Meng Seng & another person issued POFMA order for falsely exaggerating dangers of Covid-19 vaccines

Cheah's blog post claimed that Covid-19 vaccines have caused a substantially higher rate of serious injury and death.

November 29, 2021, 06:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.