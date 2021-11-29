1,103 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,103 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (Nov. 29).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 29: 1,103
New community cases: 1,070
New imported cases: 8
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 25
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.69
Total number of cases reported thus far: 263, 486
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 29: 9
Age: Between the ages of 58 and 91. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 710
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 221
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 17
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 62
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 51.2
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 26 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Cluster under close monitoring
MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
