1,103 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,103 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (Nov. 29).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 29: 1,103 New community cases: 1,070 New imported cases: 8 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 25 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.69 Total number of cases reported thus far: 263, 486

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 29: 9 Age: Between the ages of 58 and 91. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 710

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 221 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 17 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 62 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 51.2

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent Received at least one dose: 86 per cent Received booster shot: 26 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Syahindah Ishak.