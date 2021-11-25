Back

1,275 new Covid-19 cases & 3 deaths reported in S’pore

Update on Thursday (Nov. 25).

Nigel Chua | November 25, 2021, 11:24 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,275 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Nov. 25).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 25: 1,275

New community cases: 1,228

New imported cases: 16

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 31

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.72

Total number of cases reported thus far: 258,785

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 25: 3

Age: Between 69 and 74 years. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 681

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 206

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 31

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 55

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.8 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 24 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring three large clusters with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image by Tobi Law/Unsplash

