1,275 new Covid-19 cases & 3 deaths reported in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,275 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Nov. 25).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 25: 1,275
New community cases: 1,228
New imported cases: 16
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 31
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.72
Total number of cases reported thus far: 258,785
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 25: 3
Age: Between 69 and 74 years. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 681
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 206
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 31
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 55
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.8 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 24 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Clusters under close monitoring
MOH is closely monitoring three large clusters with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top image by Tobi Law/Unsplash
