2,038 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

Tonight's update.

Lean Jinghui | November 18, 2021, 11:41 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,038 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (Nov. 18), as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 18: 2,038

New community cases: 1,964

New imported cases: 7

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 67

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.90

Total number of cases reported thus far: 246,853

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 18: 6

Age: Between the ages of 57 and 84 years old. All had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 625

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 226

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 53

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 58.8 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 22 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring three active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

