Courts Nojima's new flagship store at the Heeren opens to a snaking queue

The first three floors of Courts Nojima's second flagship store at The Heeren will be officially opened to the public on Saturday (Nov. 6).

In the meantime, Courts HomeClub members gained early access from today (Nov. 3) at 11am onwards.

Snaking queue

When we arrived at 9:25am, a snaking queue that stretched beyond the other entrance at the other end had already formed.

A Courts Nojima spokesperson disclosed that the queue had started before 8am.

Store highlights

Here are five highlights of the store that you can expect on your visit:

E-sports gaming corner

Located towards the back of the store on the first floor is the esports gaming corner that can host e-sports tournaments.

Illuminated by colour-changing light panels, the ten PC set ups are divided into two sections of five each.

Robotic vacuum experiential area

Robotic vacuums — a godsend to families with kids, pets, and messy adults — can be quite a financial investment, so you'd want them to test them out first.

The experiential area on the third floor offers an opportunity for you to recreate a mess with paper debris, flour, oatmeal, and raw rice, and put robotic vacuums from six popular brands to test before making your decision.

The maze-like space features different types of surfaces that are commonly found in a typical home for a more accurate gauge of whether your chosen vacuum is indeed the right match for your home.

You can also find other useful information, such as factors to consider when purchasing a robotic vacuum, in this area.

Furniture shopping with a view

Admit it, one of the fun aspects of furniture shopping is testing the sofas and beds.

Courts Nojima elevates your typical sofa testing experience by placing their sofas in front of floor-to-ceiling glass panels, offering you a view of Orchard Road.

Largest TV range display in Singapore

Boasting 150 televisions on display, you are literally spoilt for choices when it comes to selecting a television screen.

AR in-store experience

Those who appreciate a more interactive digitalised shopping experience can check out the outlet's fully immersive Augmented Reality (AR) assistant.

A first in Courts stores, customers can scan the large circular QR code stickers on the floor to find their way to specific zones, as well as to access deals and offers available.

In addition to the AR assistant, another new feature that this particular Courts store has is a jingle.

While it has not achieved the same level of notoriety as Don Don Donki's earworm jingle, we felt quite sick of hearing the jingle within the hour that we spent in the store.

Remaining floors to open in 2022

The remaining floors, levels B1, 4, and 5, are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.

The offerings at the pre-existing Somerset location will be shifted to the Courts Nojima store, which will be the sole outlet on Orchard Road.

When the entire store is fully opened, it will be Courts' largest retail space in Singapore, spanning 189,000 square feet across six floors.

Joining the Courts MegaStore at Tampines, the Courts Nojima store at The Heeren will be their second flagship store.

If you wish to access the opening promotions and deals now instead of waiting until Nov. 6, you can sign up to be a HomeClub member on the spot for free.

If not, you can visit the store on its opening weekend on Nov. 6 and 7. Scheduled activities include:

free ice-cream outdoors

free manicure session

kids craft, floral art, and cooking workshops

meet and greet with Bitty the mascot

A total of S$20,000 worth of gift cards will be given to the first 500 customers at 11am and 7pm on each day.

500 lucky customers will also receive a free goodie bag with exclusive merchandise from 3pm on both days.

Courts Nojima

Address: 260 Orchard Rd The Heeren Singapore 238855

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Karen Lui.

