Courts Nojima's new flagship store at the Heeren opens to a snaking queue

When the entire store is fully opened, it will be Courts' largest retail space in Singapore.

Karen Lui | November 03, 2021, 05:09 PM

The first three floors of Courts Nojima's second flagship store at The Heeren will be officially opened to the public on Saturday (Nov. 6).

In the meantime, Courts HomeClub members gained early access from today (Nov. 3) at 11am onwards.

Main entrance. Photo by Karen Lui.

Snaking queue

When we arrived at 9:25am, a snaking queue that stretched beyond the other entrance at the other end had already formed.

Start of the queue at the main entrance. Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The queue continues past the second entrance. Photo by Karen Lui.

A Courts Nojima spokesperson disclosed that the queue had started before 8am.

Store highlights

Here are five highlights of the store that you can expect on your visit:

E-sports gaming corner

Located towards the back of the store on the first floor is the esports gaming corner that can host e-sports tournaments.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Illuminated by colour-changing light panels, the ten PC set ups are divided into two sections of five each.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Robotic vacuum experiential area

Robotic vacuums — a godsend to families with kids, pets, and messy adults — can be quite a financial investment, so you'd want them to test them out first.

The experiential area on the third floor offers an opportunity for you to recreate a mess with paper debris, flour, oatmeal, and raw rice, and put robotic vacuums from six popular brands to test before making your decision.

Control your selected vacuum model with the mobile phone (left) and recreate your mess with the ingredients (right). Photo by Karen Lui.

The mess we made. Do you think the vacuum was able to clean it up well? Photo by Karen Lui.

@mothershipsg Put a robo vaccuum to the test. #tiktoksg #sgnews ♬ [Summer BGM] Fashionable tropical house(850871) - Chill Soul Labo

The maze-like space features different types of surfaces that are commonly found in a typical home for a more accurate gauge of whether your chosen vacuum is indeed the right match for your home.

Parquet flooring. Photo by Karen Lui.

Tiled and carpeted flooring. Photo by Karen Lui.

You can also find other useful information, such as factors to consider when purchasing a robotic vacuum, in this area.

Furniture shopping with a view

Admit it, one of the fun aspects of furniture shopping is testing the sofas and beds.

Courts Nojima elevates your typical sofa testing experience by placing their sofas in front of floor-to-ceiling glass panels, offering you a view of Orchard Road.

Unfortunately, the view does not come with the sofa set. Photo by Karen Lui.

A number of sofa options to choose from to live out your fantasy of living along Orchard Road. Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Largest TV range display in Singapore

Boasting 150 televisions on display, you are literally spoilt for choices when it comes to selecting a television screen.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

AR in-store experience

Those who appreciate a more interactive digitalised shopping experience can check out the outlet's fully immersive Augmented Reality (AR) assistant.

Screen shot of way finding assistance via AR.

A first in Courts stores, customers can scan the large circular QR code stickers on the floor to find their way to specific zones, as well as to access deals and offers available.

The QR code stickers on the floor are too big for you to miss them. Photo by Karen Lui.

Screen shots of how a deal/ offer manifests via AR.

In addition to the AR assistant, another new feature that this particular Courts store has is a jingle.

While it has not achieved the same level of notoriety as Don Don Donki's earworm jingle, we felt quite sick of hearing the jingle within the hour that we spent in the store.

Remaining floors to open in 2022

The remaining floors, levels B1, 4, and 5, are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.

The offerings at the pre-existing Somerset location will be shifted to the Courts Nojima store, which will be the sole outlet on Orchard Road.

When the entire store is fully opened, it will be Courts' largest retail space in Singapore, spanning 189,000 square feet across six floors.

Joining the Courts MegaStore at Tampines, the Courts Nojima store at The Heeren will be their second flagship store.

If you wish to access the opening promotions and deals now instead of waiting until Nov. 6, you can sign up to be a HomeClub member on the spot for free.

If not, you can visit the store on its opening weekend on Nov. 6 and 7. Scheduled activities include:

  • free ice-cream outdoors

  • free manicure session

  • kids craft, floral art, and cooking workshops

  • meet and greet with Bitty the mascot

A total of S$20,000 worth of gift cards will be given to the first 500 customers at 11am and 7pm on each day.

500 lucky customers will also receive a free goodie bag with exclusive merchandise from 3pm on both days.

Bitty the mascot. Image via @courtssg on Instagram.

Courts Nojima

Address: 260 Orchard Rd The Heeren Singapore 238855

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Karen Lui.

