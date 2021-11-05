COP26: China slams US for 'empty slogans', Biden says Xi's no-show is a 'big mistake'

Tensions between the U.S. and China are evident during talks at the world's largest climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

We don't need empty slogans

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, tweeted on Nov. 3 that firm commitment and action is needed to combat climate change.

"What we don't need is empty slogans, ever-changing policies, luxury motorcades and entourage, or irresponsibly exposing numerous people to infection," wrote Zhang.

In the following tweets, Zhang pointed out that China has announced its carbon targets and released its climate action plan.

He stated that the Chinese delegation is attending the conference in person, and that China's efforts are "widely recognised".

Chinese delegates call out U.S.

Zhang criticised the U.S.' climate record, saying that while China has supported climate action in earnest, the U.S. "has back pedalled its climate policies many times".

He also advised the U.S. against "blame shifting", and told them "to shoulder responsibility and take concrete actions".

"We are not the one who withdrew from the #ParisAgreement," wrote Zhang.

Chinese climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua also said the U.S. "gave up" on the Paris Agreement, which was a "joint effort" between the two nations, reported Reuters.

"Five years were wasted, but now we need to work harder and catch up," said Xie.

Biden chides China president's no-show

China's President Xi Jinping, who has not left China since the start of the pandemic, is not joining over 120 world leaders at Glasgow in person.

In response to Xi's absence, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "It's been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China."

"The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader - not showing up, come on!" Biden told journalists, according to AFP.

"It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership?"

Earlier on Monday, Biden also apologised for the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

"I guess I shouldn't apologise, but I do apologise for the fact the United States, under the last administration, pulled out of the Paris accords," Biden said at COP26.

China's written statement

Xi opted for a written statement to COP26, instead of joining the talks via video address, reported Reuters.

"As I understand it, the conference organisers did not provide the video link method," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

In the statement, China, who accounts for more than a quarter of global emissions, did not offer additional pledges at COP26.

Bloomberg suggested that China and Russia may have decided to not attend the summit to avoid the scenario of being blamed as the "villains" should the negotiations fail at COP26.

Top images via Twitter and Karwai Tang/ UK Government.