Commuter captures strange Paddle Pop sky at Tuas Link MRT station

A MRT commuter managed to capture a unique scene in Singapore: The sky as seen from Tuas Link MRT station was colourful and pastel hued, resembling Wall's Paddle Pop rainbow ice cream.

The photos were shared to the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Set against the many colours in the sky were silhouettes of buildings, industrial infrastructure, and trees.

Why are skies colour at dusk?

When the sun sets, its light comes through a lot of Earth’s atmosphere.

A lot of molecules and small particles in the air change the direction of light rays.

As light is made up of lots of different wavelengths, bluer light more easily bounces off molecules in the air, while redder light doesn’t.

Bluer light has shorter wavelengths, while redder light has longer wavelengths.

So when you view a setting sun, the more muted beams of sunlight you’re seeing are composed largely of longer wavelengths, which are towards the redder end of the spectrum.

Meanwhile, the blue light is scattered out of your line of sight.

The exact same thing happens during sunrise at dawn.

The blue light gets more easily scattered, which is why the sky appears blue to the human eye.

And for the sky to be colourful at dusk, there usually has to clouds present.

The short-wavelength blue and violet light are scattered by molecules in the atmosphere, while longer-wavelength red, orange, and pink light passes through and hit the clouds.

If the clouds aren’t there, there’s nothing for the coloured light to reflect off.

