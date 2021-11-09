Pop-up CoComelon cafe opening at Swissôtel The Stamford from Nov. 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Parents of children who often watch "Johny Johny Yes Papa" on popular YouTube channel CoComelon can soon ask their children if they're eating sugar at a CoComelon-themed cafe in Singapore.
CoComelon-themed cafe
Swissôtel The Stamford's restaurant CLOVE will transform into CoComelon world for a limited time from Nov. 15, 2021.
It will feature a fully-interactive dining experience with everything CoComelon-themed, from the interior to its menu.
CoComelon at CLOVE is said to be the first CoComelon-themed cafe in the world.
This is what the cafe will look like:
From S$4++ to S$50++
CoComelon at CLOVE has a wide range of offerings catering to parents, children and families, ranging from S$4++ to S$50++.
Take a look at some of its signature dishes:
Tom Tom Favourite Burger (S$16++)
Soup in CoComelon Bun (S$38++)
Sky Cloud (S$18++)
Rainbow Melon (S$16++)
CoComelon Rubicks Cube (S$16++)
Bingo Paw Bun (S$18++)
Here's the full menu:
Prices are subject to prevailing taxes and service charges.
Merchandise available
One can also bring home a piece of CoComelon with merchandise including balloons, posters and hanging mobiles.
Diners can also take photos against a wall featuring CoComelon characters like JJ and his siblings against a backdrop of Singapore's most iconic spots.
Details
2 Stamford Road Swissôtel The Stamford, Level 2, Singapore 178882
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
