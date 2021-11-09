Back

Pop-up CoComelon cafe opening at Swissôtel The Stamford from Nov. 15, 2021

Open your mouth, ah ah ah.

Fasiha Nazren | November 09, 2021, 10:52 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Parents of children who often watch "Johny Johny Yes Papa" on popular YouTube channel CoComelon can soon ask their children if they're eating sugar at a CoComelon-themed cafe in Singapore.

CoComelon-themed cafe

Swissôtel The Stamford's restaurant CLOVE will transform into CoComelon world for a limited time from Nov. 15, 2021.

It will feature a fully-interactive dining experience with everything CoComelon-themed, from the interior to its menu.

CoComelon at CLOVE is said to be the first CoComelon-themed cafe in the world.

This is what the cafe will look like:

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

From S$4++ to S$50++

CoComelon at CLOVE has a wide range of offerings catering to parents, children and families, ranging from S$4++ to S$50++.

Take a look at some of its signature dishes:

Tom Tom Favourite Burger (S$16++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Soup in CoComelon Bun (S$38++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Sky Cloud (S$18++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Rainbow Melon (S$16++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

CoComelon Rubicks Cube (S$16++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Bingo Paw Bun (S$18++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Here's the full menu:

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Prices are subject to prevailing taxes and service charges.

Merchandise available

One can also bring home a piece of CoComelon with merchandise including balloons, posters and hanging mobiles.

Diners can also take photos against a wall featuring CoComelon characters like JJ and his siblings against a backdrop of Singapore's most iconic spots.

Details

2 Stamford Road Swissôtel The Stamford, Level 2, Singapore 178882

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Follow and listen to our podcast here

174 stations, 9 lines: Man in S'pore spends 12 hours riding entire MRT & LRT system in 1 day

What a feat.

November 09, 2021, 10:00 AM

Pizza Hut S’pore 11.11 promo: S$1.10 regular pan pizzas from now till Nov. 12

Buy home, eat with family.

November 09, 2021, 03:08 AM

S'pore's apex court to hear 1 more appeal on M'sian drug trafficker's case, 1 day before scheduled execution

The Attorney General's Chambers has disputed some of the statements in the submissions made for Nagaenthran by his lawyer, M Ravi.

November 08, 2021, 11:30 PM

2,470 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 14 deaths reported on Nov. 8

This brings the total number of cases to 220,803.

November 08, 2021, 11:09 PM

Striking orange armchair in BTS reality show actually designed by S'pore furniture maker

Armchair currently out of stock on several platforms.

November 08, 2021, 09:28 PM

M'sian govt fails to forfeit Najib's assets after failing to prove goods bought using 1MDB funds

Najib sought clarification from Mahathir and former Attorney General Thomas on the allegations.

November 08, 2021, 08:06 PM

Social gatherings & household visits still limited to 2 pax for now: Lawrence Wong

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the coming weeks.

November 08, 2021, 07:34 PM

2 teens, 15 & 16, allegedly beat up teen, 18, at Golden Mile, police asked them to return & they did

U-turn.

November 08, 2021, 06:51 PM

VDS concession for individuals medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines to start from Dec. 1, 2021

For those who are medically ineligible for all Covid-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme.

November 08, 2021, 06:46 PM

Up to 10 fully vaccinated persons allowed for team sports at select areas from Nov. 10, 2021

Enough to play a game of futsal.

November 08, 2021, 06:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.