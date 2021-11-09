Pop-up CoComelon cafe opening at Swissôtel The Stamford from Nov. 15, 2021

Parents of children who often watch "Johny Johny Yes Papa" on popular YouTube channel CoComelon can soon ask their children if they're eating sugar at a CoComelon-themed cafe in Singapore.

CoComelon-themed cafe

Swissôtel The Stamford's restaurant CLOVE will transform into CoComelon world for a limited time from Nov. 15, 2021.

It will feature a fully-interactive dining experience with everything CoComelon-themed, from the interior to its menu.

CoComelon at CLOVE is said to be the first CoComelon-themed cafe in the world.

This is what the cafe will look like:

From S$4++ to S$50++

CoComelon at CLOVE has a wide range of offerings catering to parents, children and families, ranging from S$4++ to S$50++.

Take a look at some of its signature dishes:

Tom Tom Favourite Burger (S$16++)

Soup in CoComelon Bun (S$38++)

Sky Cloud (S$18++)

Rainbow Melon (S$16++)

CoComelon Rubicks Cube (S$16++)

Bingo Paw Bun (S$18++)

Here's the full menu:

Prices are subject to prevailing taxes and service charges.

Merchandise available

One can also bring home a piece of CoComelon with merchandise including balloons, posters and hanging mobiles.

Diners can also take photos against a wall featuring CoComelon characters like JJ and his siblings against a backdrop of Singapore's most iconic spots.

Details

2 Stamford Road Swissôtel The Stamford, Level 2, Singapore 178882

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

