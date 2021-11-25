S'pore civil servants to get 1-month bonus + 13th month bonus for 2021

Civil servants in Singapore will get a one-month year-end bonus for 2021.

The Singapore government, in close consultation with the public sector unions, will pay all civil servants a year-end one-month bonus.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in OSS Grades III to V will receive an additional one-time payment of S$500.

The government will continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance, also known as the 13th month bonus of one month, to all civil servants.

A press release by the Public Service Division said this is in recognition of the sustained hard work and diverse contributions of officers in the fight against Covid-19.

Pegged to economic growth

Civil servant bonuses are pegged to Singapore's economic growth.

The press release added that Singapore’s economy remains on track for a recovery in 2021.

The economy expanded by 7.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2021 and the Ministry of Trade and Industry has updated its GDP growth forecast to around 7.0 per cent for 2021.

On the labour market front, resident employment grew more quickly in the third quarter, particularly in outward-oriented industries, and unemployment rates declined for the second consecutive month in September 2021.

All civil servants will receive a year-end annual variable component (AVC) bonus of one month.

And in line with the National Wages Council’s recommendations to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers, civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in OSS Grades III to V will receive an additional one-time lump-sum payment of S$500.

Taken together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.3 months in full-year AVC, with those in more junior grades receiving an additional one-time payment of up to S$1,200 in 2021.

