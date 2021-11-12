Christopher Lee launches his own golf apparel brand in Taiwan

Local actor Christopher Lee takes his golfing hobby to the next level as the founder of a golf apparel brand, LMS.

Besides being short for Leader of Man's Style, LMS is the initials of Lee's Chinese name, Lee Ming Shun.

The golf lover had always thought of how golf apparel can be casual without compromising on style and presentability, which motivated him to start his own brand with a friend, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Quality over haste

Tapping on his golfing experience, the 50-year-old said he was personally involved in every outfit, from its idea, design, and material, to the sample testing, naming, and ordering, as he believes that it is necessary for him to see through his vision.

"I'm not in a hurry for the products to be available in the market, the products on the day when it is launched must be perfect," he added.

He genuinely wants to create a good brand that is not just a "one-to-two-year pop-up", the multi-hyphenate emphasised.

The brand's website promises to introduce environmentally-friendly materials as well.

Prices start at NT$1,080 (S$52.57) for a set of 12 golf balls to NT$3,280 (S$159.66) for a long-sleeved top.

According to Liberty Times Net, Lee's golf buddy during his early golfing days was Sam Tseng but recently, he has been golfing with "Workers" co-star Alex Ko, and befriended Ko's golfing friends as well.

Lee claims he plays the sport "poorly" but still enjoys it.

The actor will be flying to Taiwan to attend LMS's media conference that will be held in-person in December.

Top images via Christopher Lee's Facebook page and LMS.