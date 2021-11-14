Back

Chinese 'dancing security guard' allegedly murdered by fan after not returning S$21,000 gift

The suspect has been arrested, but has not been identified yet.

Jason Fan | November 14, 2021, 12:50 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Chinese live streamer, known as the "Yubei female security guard", was allegedly killed by one of her fans, after they had a dispute over monetary gifts.

Chinese media reported that the suspect has since been arrested, although his identity has not yet been revealed.

Had more than 600,000 followers

According to Chinese publication The Paper, the 33-year-old woman rose to fame almost three years ago, by posting short clips of her dancing in a security guard's uniform.

The publication reported that she worked as a security guard at a driving school in Yubei, and also helped to recruit students for the school via her videos.

Image via.

Posting her first video on DouYin on Mar. 2, 2019, she quickly amassed more than 600,000 followers prior to her death.

Many of her videos were filmed at the driving school, and she began uploading videos almost daily since April 2021.

The woman is married with two children.

A fan allegedly gave her a 100,000 yuan gift

Chinese media reported that the woman was killed on Nov. 2, after meeting a male fan in the evening.

The lady's husband told the media that he was unaware that his wife had arranged for a meetup with a fan as he was in another city for a business trip.

According to some reports, the male fan once offered her a gift worth more than 100,000 yuan ($21,200) in her live broadcast room, and was one of her biggest fans.

Their relationship allegedly soured, and Chinese netizens suspected that she was murdered after refusing to return the money to him.

However, this was not confirmed by the victim's family, or the local police.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via

'Other ministers offered their condolences': Grace Fu reflects on taking up the most difficult task at COP26

The Paris Agreement rulebook was finalised at COP26 after six years.

November 14, 2021, 12:02 PM

Grace Fu: COP26 has laid a 'firm foundation' for future progress in climate action

Parties have finalised the rulebook of the Paris Agreement, and kept alive the 1.5ºC goal.

November 14, 2021, 12:01 PM

Zoe Tay draws Merlion-head on 42km bicycle route through Bishan, Hougang & Kallang

Tay took nearly six hours to complete the challenging journey, reflecting about Covid-19 along the way.

November 14, 2021, 11:53 AM

Springleaf Prata Place went from S'pore to Las Vegas during a pandemic

After 18 years, the eatery now has 10 outlets, including one in Las Vegas.

November 14, 2021, 10:31 AM

Comment: What can we do about the ‘dumb mob’ & echo chambers on social media?

Both media and governance need disinterested and impartial institutions.

November 14, 2021, 10:13 AM

KAWS:Holiday organiser says allegations made against them are 'groundless'

They said they would apply to court to challenge the prohibitory injunction order.

November 14, 2021, 12:43 AM

2,304 new Covid-19 cases & 14 deaths reported on Nov. 13 in S'pore

There have been 235,480 cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore in total.

November 13, 2021, 11:52 PM

S'pore to accept other vaccination certificates from VTL travellers from US: CAAS

The U.S. does not currently have a national system or standardised proof of vaccination.

November 13, 2021, 08:31 PM

KAWS:Holiday at Marina Bay ordered by court to halt exhibition

The organisers were accused of breaching intellectual property rights.

November 13, 2021, 07:55 PM

Firefighter in China, 24, hailed as hero after falling to death while trying to save woman from jumping

His death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media.

November 13, 2021, 07:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.