Free gifts, Christmas-themed otter mascots & other sweet treats at Chinatown Point till Dec. 31, 2021

Christmas is a joyous season.

Not only does it mark the end of the year, where many of us are busy taking leave from work to refresh ourselves for the next year ahead, it is also a time where you can show appreciation for loved ones through gifts or even simple, thoughtful messages.

For those who don’t celebrate the festival specifically, just walking around town or even your neighbourhood mall can be enjoyable enough.

With Christmas decorations put up almost everywhere you go, it’ll be hard to miss the sense of Christmas in the air -- yes, even though it might be a little out of place in hot, tropical Singapore, it’s still nice to see the annual fixture of fake snow and winter-clad Santa Claus with his sack of presents.

Chinatown Point has its own selection of offerings for shoppers this holiday season too. Here they are:

1. Free gifts to help you get into the holiday spirit

For those doing their Christmas shopping, with a minimum spending of S$98 (S$128 for NTUC Fairprice/Melaleuca receipts), you can redeem a Heineken 0.0 6-can pack.

Launched in 2019, Heineken 0.0 is an alcohol-free beer, which makes it suitable for the whole family.

With no added sugar and a total calorie count of 69 calories per bottle, it makes for a guilt-free drink too.

And if you spend a minimum of S$188 (S$208 for NTUC/Melaleuca receipts), you can redeem a limited edition scented candle from Hush Candle, a Singapore based, women led brand.

The candle is said to smell “fresh, woody and balsamic”, and is made with “a harmonious blend of Fir Balsam and Siberian Fir essential oils”. This makes it smell like “a freshly cut Christmas tree”, which is not only perfect for the holiday season, but also makes for excellent gifts for your friends or family members.

But do note that these are limited to one redemption per shopper per day, with a maximum of three receipts combined. Redemptions also have to be done on the same day of purchase at the Concierge on Level 2.

While stocks last.

2. Christmas-themed decor

Christmas-themed otter mascots, as well as a Christmas tree with iridescent reindeers, will be on display in the mall.

Otter mascots are, however, not exclusive to Christmas, as they are Chinatown Point’s designated mascot and have made their appearance in different festivities previously.

The LED Tunnel Display at the Outdoor Atrium, which you can walk through, is a great option if you’re looking to spruce up your social media page this festive season with some Christmas illuminations.

3. Christmas market

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, a wide range of baked goods and sweet treats will be on sale. Imagine taking in the scent from your preferred scented candle while nibbling on freshly-baked cookies.

If this is what you’re looking for, head down to #01-14/15 for more chocolates, scented candles, ceramic ware and festive decor among others, just in time for your Christmas shopping.

Here are some examples:

4. Season of gifting

If you’re one for free gifts, you might want to enter the giveaways Chinatown Point will be holding on Facebook and Instagram.

The prizes are worth up to S$1,500, and there’s something for everyone, ranging from Wine Connection to Uniqlo.

Christmas is about the spirit of giving, and if you wish to make a donation and spread the joy to a beneficiary of your choice, you can do so through here.

This sponsored article that’s brought to you by Chinatown Point makes the writer appreciative of year-end breaks.

Top image via Chinatown Point