Pop-up outdoor skating rink under the stars at CHIJMES till Jan. 2, 2022

Here are some activities you can partake in to mimic a winter Christmas celebration this festive season.

From now till Jan. 2, 2022, one can glide under the moonlight at CHIJMES's pop-up skating rink.

Skate under the stars

The skating rink is located at CHIJMES's mini lawn and is open from 5pm till 9pm daily.

Entry into the skating rink costs S$5 per entry for 30 minutes.

To enter the rink, guests are required to wear a pair of skates and socks, which can be rented and purchased at the venue.

Guests can also bring their own skates. However, only hockey skates are allowed and not figure skates.

One can also be equipped with a seal-shaped skating aid, helmet, as well as knee and elbow guards.

Here's how much they cost:

Rental of skates: S$5

S$5 Rental of seal skating aid: S$5

S$5 Rental of helmet, knee and elbow guards: S$5

S$5 Purchase of socks: S$2.50

Do note that the rental of these equipment does not include the admission fee into the rink.

Purchase of entry fees and booking of equipment can be made online.

The minimum age to enter the skating rink is 10 years old.

Guests under 12 will require adult supervision.

Snow play domes

While it is impossible to experience real snow in Singapore, one can enjoy a snow play session at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza.

From now till Dec. 26, one can make snow angels in a snow play dome filled with simulated snow.

The snow play domes are open from 12pm to 9:30pm and cost S$5 per entry for a 30-minute session.

All guests entering the snow play domes are required to wear socks, which can be purchased online or at the venue.

Bookings can be made here.

Look out for other Christmas-themed activities at Capitol Singapore and Chijmes here.

Top image from CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore.

