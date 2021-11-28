Back

Chiang Mai braless pancake seller told by local police to dress more 'discreetly'

A local cultural officer also told her to wear a bra.

Joshua Lee | November 28, 2021, 12:37 PM

Events

A 23-year-old crepe seller in Chiang Mai who conducts her business without wearing a bra has been issued a warning by local authorities.

The seller, Aranya Apaiso, who is also known as Olive, sells crepes along Chiang Mai’s Jed Yod-Chiang Kiang Road. She does her business while dressed in an unbuttoned sweater without a shirt or bra underneath, revealing her sideboobs.  

According to Pattaya Mail, she said that she enjoys dressing this way and she did not do so to sell more crepes.

Unfortunately, it seems like the authorities have stepped in to tamp down this online sensation.

Coconuts reported that Olive has received a warning from Chang Puak police officers who told her to be more "discreet" in her dressing and to exercise social distancing from her customers.

A local cultural officer also purportedly told her to wear a bra.

Recently, a Thai fitness trainer also made headlines for grilling buns by the roadside while going topless.

All images via กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้/Facebook.

