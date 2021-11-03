Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean's wife passes away aged 67

The wife of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Chew Poh Yim, has passed way on Oct. 31, 2021.

She was 67.

Chew leaves behind Teo, two children, and a grandson.

According to an obituary published on The Straits Times today (Nov. 3), a private family funeral was held on Nov. 2.

All donations received will go to the Stroke Support Station, NUS Mind Science Centre, Girl Guides Singapore, The NCCS Cancer Fund, and Assisi Hospice.

The family also requested no wreaths.

A passionate advocate for stroke survivors and caregivers

Chew founded Stroke Support Station (S3) in 2015, a charity that supports post-stroke rehabilitation needs and helps stroke survivors reintegrate into the community.

She was remembered to be "very hands on", and had worked with the staff closely.

"Her absence will be deeply felt, and her warmth, deeply missed," S3 wrote its Facebook page.

Besides S3, Chew had actively contributed to other community causes as well.

She was the 10th Council President of the Girl Guides in Singapore and was remembered for working closely with an external consultant to help draw up a proper governance framework for Girl Guides Singapore.

She was also a patron to Mind Science Centre, which focuses on research for mental resilience for adolescents and elderly.

