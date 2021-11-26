Changi Airport does dinosaur-themed indoor go-kart, glamping & festive market from Nov. 26

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Changi Festive Village is making a return from Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Changi Airport.
Guests can expect a myriad of activities across Terminals 3 and 4 as well as Jewel Changi Airport.
Terminal 3
Dino Blitz
Terminal 3 will house Dino Blitz, this year's festive centrepiece display.
Dino Blitz features two larger-than-life moving long-neck Brachiosauruses measuring up to 12m in length.
Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall, in front of Departure Immigration
When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022, 11am to 10pm daily
How much: Free entry
Ready Jet Set Tsummm
Disney fans can also snap some pictures at the three Disney Tsum Tsum photo spots.
The photo spots are located at various locations within Terminal 3 and have adorable props like a giant snow globe, planes and more.
Where:
- Terminal 3, Departure Hall, next to Row 11
- Terminal 3, Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam
- Terminal 3, Departure Hall, opposite link bridge to Jewel Changi Airport
When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022, 11am to 10pm daily
How much: Free entry
Terminal 4
Dino Kart 2.0
The Dino Kart makes a return this year.
The dinosaur-themed go-karting experience will be located at an indoor, air-conditioned go-kart track set up within the Departure Hall.
The track covers a distance of 400m with a total of 10 turns and bends.
One can expect neon lights and race at speeds of up to 24km/h on electric go-karts.
Do note that there are two categories:
- Pro: For ages 13 and above as of race date
- Novice: For ages nine and above as of race date and at least 1.1m in height
Participants will also be required to wear covered shoes and no loose clothing.
Where: Terminal 4, Departure Hall, Row 4
When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022
- Mondays to Wednesdays: 2pm to 10pm
- Thursdays to Sundays: 2pm to 11pm
How much: From S$10 for Spend & Redeem activity pass, From S$15 for a regular activity pass
More details here.
Dino Bounce
Returning for a second run is the Dino Bounce bouncy castle.
There's the Bounce n Slide, where kids and adults alike will enjoy sliding down a Brontosaurus's long neck.
And then there's the Bounce n Surf where one will hold on to the horns of the Dino hoppers as they bounce through the course.
A minimum height of 1m and a minimum age of five years as of Nov. 1 is required for entry.
Where: Terminal 4, Departure Hall, Row 5
When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022
- Mondays to Wednesdays: 2pm to 10pm
- Thursdays to Sundays: 1pm to 10pm
How much:
- Direct purchase: S$8
- Spend & Redeem Discounted Pass: S$4
More details here.
Dino Carnival
The Dino Carnival is where all the games, as well as food and drinks, are at.
Go for a treasure hunt at the Dino Dig (S$8 per pax) to win some merchandise.
Or get your catch of the day at the Ice Fishing (S$6 per pax) booth.
After some fun and games, visitors can indulge in street food like XXL fries, dinosaur-shaped curry puffs and festive drinks.
Where: Terminal 4 Departure Hall
When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022, every Thursday to Sunday, 1pm to 9pm (timeslots are bookable)
How much: S$2
Bookings can be made here.
Glamping by the Runway
Glamp with planes in sight at Terminal 4.
The package includes a tent with a queen-sized air bed, pillows and blanket, low height table and cushions, bedside table, charging points, bottled water, shared shower facility and breakfast platter.
An additional single bed will be set up based on the number of glampers.
Perks include all-day access to the entertainment zone, movie credits and entry to Dino Bounce for one.
The tents can accommodate a maximum of three adults or two adults and two children.
Where: Terminal 4 Departure Transit
When: From Dec. 3 to Jan. 2, 2022, 3pm till 11am the next day
How much:
- Mondays to Wednesdays: S$360
- Thursdays to Sundays: S$390
- Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, 2022: S$420
Bookings can be made here.
Jewel Changi Airport
Meet the World at Jewel
Take photos at the destination-themed installations featuring global landmarks like the Great Wall of China, London Tower Bridge, a safari in South Africa and the Eiffel Tower.
Visitors can also take a picture at Jewel's 16m-tall Christmas tree.
Where: Shiseido Forest Valley
When: Now till Jan. 3, 2022
How much: It will be gated from 6pm to 11pm. Visitors can get passes to the installations via redemption in the following way:
Changi Experience Studio + Sleepover
Learn about Changi Airport through technology, play interactive games and enjoy immersive shows at the Changi Experience Studio.
Guest can also spend a night in a tent at the Changi Experience Studio and wind down over board games or be in awe with the view of the HSBC Rain Vortex's Light & Sound Show via the studio's exclusive balcony.
The sleepover package is inclusive of single-day Canopy Park tickets, a Changi Experience Studio photo print and a self-disinfecting coating spray.
Where: Changi Experience Studio
When: From Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, 4pm till 8:30am the following day
How much:
- Adults: S$68
- Children: S$58
Bookings can be made here.
Glam-party in the Clouds
Have a party in a tent on the top-most level of Jewel at Cloud9 Piazza.
A party of five pax can spend about five hours in a glamp tent which includes a queen-sized bed, a low height table and cutleries, a charging point, cooler box, bottled water, Bluetooth speaker, television and games.
Guests will also be entitled to perks like free parking, entrance to the Canopy Park and more.
Where: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5
When: From Nov. 26 to Dec. 26
- Session 1: 11am to 4pm
- Session 2: 5pm to 10pm
How much:
- Mondays to Fridays: S$150
- Saturdays and Sundays: S$180
- Dec. 24 to 26: S$200
There's a special early bird rate of a flat S$120 for slots in November.
Bookings can be made here.
Changi Airport Park Connector
Dino Dazzle
The 3.5km Changi Airport Connector will be fully lit according to the four seasons, with more than 10,000 blooms of illuminated tulips, sunflowers, dandelions and more.
There will also be a 12m-long moving Spinosaurus and a super-sized T-rex topiary.
Where: Changi Jurassic Mile
When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 19, 2022, 7pm to 2am, daily
How much: Free entry
Sundown Run
Organised in partnership with Sundown Marathon, one can take part in the Sundown Run at Changi Jurassic Mile.
Runners can run any time, but it is recommended to run the route between 10pm to 8am on weekdays.
There are four categories: 2km Stegosaurus Run, 5km Triceratops Run, 10km T-rex Run, 21km Raptor Run.
All categories will include a finisher tee and entry to Dino Carnival.
Registration opens till Jan. 25, 2022.
Where: Changi Jurassic Mile
When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 26, 2022
How much: From S$25 to S$47
Register here.
Top image from Changi Airport.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.