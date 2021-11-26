Changi Airport does dinosaur-themed indoor go-kart, glamping & festive market from Nov. 26

The Changi Festive Village is making a return from Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Changi Airport.

Guests can expect a myriad of activities across Terminals 3 and 4 as well as Jewel Changi Airport.

Terminal 3

Dino Blitz

Terminal 3 will house Dino Blitz, this year's festive centrepiece display.

Dino Blitz features two larger-than-life moving long-neck Brachiosauruses measuring up to 12m in length.

Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall, in front of Departure Immigration

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022, 11am to 10pm daily

How much: Free entry

Ready Jet Set Tsummm

Disney fans can also snap some pictures at the three Disney Tsum Tsum photo spots.

The photo spots are located at various locations within Terminal 3 and have adorable props like a giant snow globe, planes and more.

Where:

Terminal 3, Departure Hall, next to Row 11

Terminal 3, Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam

Terminal 3, Departure Hall, opposite link bridge to Jewel Changi Airport

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022, 11am to 10pm daily

How much: Free entry

Terminal 4

Dino Kart 2.0

The Dino Kart makes a return this year.

The dinosaur-themed go-karting experience will be located at an indoor, air-conditioned go-kart track set up within the Departure Hall.

The track covers a distance of 400m with a total of 10 turns and bends.

One can expect neon lights and race at speeds of up to 24km/h on electric go-karts.

Do note that there are two categories:

Pro: For ages 13 and above as of race date

Novice: For ages nine and above as of race date and at least 1.1m in height

Participants will also be required to wear covered shoes and no loose clothing.

Where: Terminal 4, Departure Hall, Row 4

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2022

Mondays to Wednesdays: 2pm to 10pm

Thursdays to Sundays: 2pm to 11pm

How much: From S$10 for Spend & Redeem activity pass, From S$15 for a regular activity pass

More details here.

Dino Bounce

Returning for a second run is the Dino Bounce bouncy castle.

There's the Bounce n Slide, where kids and adults alike will enjoy sliding down a Brontosaurus's long neck.

And then there's the Bounce n Surf where one will hold on to the horns of the Dino hoppers as they bounce through the course.

A minimum height of 1m and a minimum age of five years as of Nov. 1 is required for entry.

Where: Terminal 4, Departure Hall, Row 5

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022

Mondays to Wednesdays: 2pm to 10pm

Thursdays to Sundays: 1pm to 10pm

How much:

Direct purchase: S$8

Spend & Redeem Discounted Pass: S$4

More details here.

Dino Carnival

The Dino Carnival is where all the games, as well as food and drinks, are at.

Go for a treasure hunt at the Dino Dig (S$8 per pax) to win some merchandise.

Or get your catch of the day at the Ice Fishing (S$6 per pax) booth.

After some fun and games, visitors can indulge in street food like XXL fries, dinosaur-shaped curry puffs and festive drinks.

Where: Terminal 4 Departure Hall

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022, every Thursday to Sunday, 1pm to 9pm (timeslots are bookable)

How much: S$2

Bookings can be made here.

Glamping by the Runway

Glamp with planes in sight at Terminal 4.

The package includes a tent with a queen-sized air bed, pillows and blanket, low height table and cushions, bedside table, charging points, bottled water, shared shower facility and breakfast platter.

An additional single bed will be set up based on the number of glampers.

Perks include all-day access to the entertainment zone, movie credits and entry to Dino Bounce for one.

The tents can accommodate a maximum of three adults or two adults and two children.

Where: Terminal 4 Departure Transit

When: From Dec. 3 to Jan. 2, 2022, 3pm till 11am the next day

How much:

Mondays to Wednesdays: S$360

Thursdays to Sundays: S$390

Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, 2022: S$420

Bookings can be made here.

Jewel Changi Airport

Meet the World at Jewel

Take photos at the destination-themed installations featuring global landmarks like the Great Wall of China, London Tower Bridge, a safari in South Africa and the Eiffel Tower.

Visitors can also take a picture at Jewel's 16m-tall Christmas tree.

Where: Shiseido Forest Valley

When: Now till Jan. 3, 2022

How much: It will be gated from 6pm to 11pm. Visitors can get passes to the installations via redemption in the following way:

Changi Experience Studio + Sleepover

Learn about Changi Airport through technology, play interactive games and enjoy immersive shows at the Changi Experience Studio.

Guest can also spend a night in a tent at the Changi Experience Studio and wind down over board games or be in awe with the view of the HSBC Rain Vortex's Light & Sound Show via the studio's exclusive balcony.

The sleepover package is inclusive of single-day Canopy Park tickets, a Changi Experience Studio photo print and a self-disinfecting coating spray.

Where: Changi Experience Studio

When: From Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, 4pm till 8:30am the following day

How much:

Adults: S$68

Children: S$58

Bookings can be made here.

Glam-party in the Clouds

Have a party in a tent on the top-most level of Jewel at Cloud9 Piazza.

A party of five pax can spend about five hours in a glamp tent which includes a queen-sized bed, a low height table and cutleries, a charging point, cooler box, bottled water, Bluetooth speaker, television and games.

Guests will also be entitled to perks like free parking, entrance to the Canopy Park and more.

Where: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5

When: From Nov. 26 to Dec. 26

Session 1: 11am to 4pm

Session 2: 5pm to 10pm

How much:

Mondays to Fridays: S$150

Saturdays and Sundays: S$180

Dec. 24 to 26: S$200

There's a special early bird rate of a flat S$120 for slots in November.

Bookings can be made here.

Changi Airport Park Connector

Dino Dazzle

The 3.5km Changi Airport Connector will be fully lit according to the four seasons, with more than 10,000 blooms of illuminated tulips, sunflowers, dandelions and more.

There will also be a 12m-long moving Spinosaurus and a super-sized T-rex topiary.

Where: Changi Jurassic Mile

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 19, 2022, 7pm to 2am, daily

How much: Free entry

Sundown Run

Organised in partnership with Sundown Marathon, one can take part in the Sundown Run at Changi Jurassic Mile.

Runners can run any time, but it is recommended to run the route between 10pm to 8am on weekdays.

There are four categories: 2km Stegosaurus Run, 5km Triceratops Run, 10km T-rex Run, 21km Raptor Run.

All categories will include a finisher tee and entry to Dino Carnival.

Registration opens till Jan. 25, 2022.

Where: Changi Jurassic Mile

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 26, 2022

How much: From S$25 to S$47

Register here.

Top image from Changi Airport.

Follow and listen to our podcast here