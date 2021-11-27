Boy, 11, conveyed to hospital after crash between Mercedes & Vellfire at Upper Serangoon Road

A driver and a young passenger were injured in an accident at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road on Nov. 25, 2021,

A video of the incident was subsequently uploaded on SG Road Vigilante.

The collision

The accident took place between a white Toyota Vellfire minivan and a silver Mercedes hatchback car at Upper Serangoon road.

In a third-party dashcam recording, the minivan was seen running a red light at an intersection.

As the Vellfire passed the traffic lights, a Mercedes driving straight collided into the side of the minivan.

The impact of the crash caused the Vellfire to flip.

Later, the driver of the Mercedes was seen getting out of his car, gesturing widely.

He then made his way to the other side of his car, seemingly to check on something.

Police arrived at the scene

The accident occupied three out of four lanes along Upper Serangoon Road.

The policemen at the scene were seen setting up orange cones and directing traffic.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident between two cars at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road on Nov. 25 at 4:14pm.

A 46-year-old male driver and an 11-year-old male passenger were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel.