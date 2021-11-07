Woman calls police 100 times as she upset HDB neighbour upstairs showers every morning the last 20 years

A 52-year-old housewife, whose surname is Tan and who lives in Choa Chu Kang, complained to Shin Min Daily News that the neighbours upstairs have been making noise at night for two decades or so, which has affected her and her husband's sleep.

In response, Chen made police reports nearly a hundred times, and has also complained to the authorities -- but to no avail.

She told Shin Min: "My husband works as a warehouse assistant, and he has to go out at 5am every day. If he doesn't sleep well at night, it will affect his work."

The woman said the neighbours upstairs often leave the water running in the early hours of the morning, sometimes for more than an hour.

The sound of the water gushing is loud in her home, she claimed.

Situation fluctuates

Shin Min reported her saying that the situation will get better for a short time after each complaint, only to remain the same afterwards.

Tan said: "Sometimes, the other party did not make noise for several months, and I also took the initiative to notify the authorities."

The woman said her actions were to prompt her neighbour not to take early morning showers.

In response to the complaint, the neighbor declined to respond on the matter.

Other noises

Tan also complained that her neighbors upstairs dragged chairs and slammed doors at night.

Occasionally, she would hear the sound of a ball kicking or rope skipping.

She said: "After complaining to the authorities, I followed the instructions and changed bedrooms and closed the toilet door, but the problem was still not resolved."

Other neighbours interviewed by Shin Min said they were not that bothered by the noise from the unit, or did not hear it that frequently.

How to resolve neighbourly disputes

According to the HDB website, disputes with neighbors ought to be negotiated face-to-face or mediation can be carried out via the grassroots leaders.

If the matter goes unresolved or escalates, the two parties can procced to the community mediation center for dialogue to reach a consensus.

If the mediation is unsuccessful, affected parties can bring the matter to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal.

