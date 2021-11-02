Whimsical cafe at Ngee Ann City surrounds you with really, really a lot of pastel flowers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you know anyone who is hopelessly romantic, you got to bring the person to Cafe Q Classified.
Located in Ngee Ann City, this is a fantasy garden where you can take a break from all that shopping.
Facade and interior
We weren't kidding when we said you'd be surrounded by flowers.
The cafe is decked out in pastel coloured flowers and foliage from ceiling to floor.
Some of their lights are contained in white bird cages to further accentuate the fairy tale theme.
Menu
Cafe Q Classified boasts a pretty large menu with a variety of dishes.
Here are some of their menu highlights:
For your preferred version of the Quattro Moda Soup Shots (S$13.80), select any four liquids from the following choices: Double Mushroom, Bloody Mary, Cucumber Gazpacho (cold), Vichyssoise Leek (cold), Clam Chowder, and Borscht Beetroot.
Cones Moriawase (S$16) features uni egg, tuna, salmon, beef tartar, and prawn laksa in tiny cones.
If you are looking to try laksa with bread instead of noodles, the Seafood Laksa Toast (S$16) might just hit the spot.
The Longbeach Satay Holiday with Rice Cubes (S$18) is an elevated plating of a familiar hawker favourite .
Among the savoury and sweet Dutch Baby Pancakes on the menu, the one topped with Red Ruby Coconut Ice Cream (S$15) offers a dessert with a Thai flair.
If you're not feeling hungry and just want to quench your thirst, the beverages available include smoothies, juices, teas, and coffees.
Check out the full menu here:
Café Q Classified
Address: 391 Orchard Road, Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City, #03-15, Singapore 238872
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
Top images by Cafe Q Classified.
