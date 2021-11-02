Back

Whimsical cafe at Ngee Ann City surrounds you with really, really a lot of pastel flowers

They serve a wide range of food and beverages too.

Karen Lui | November 02, 2021, 06:37 PM

If you know anyone who is hopelessly romantic, you got to bring the person to Cafe Q Classified.

Located in Ngee Ann City, this is a fantasy garden where you can take a break from all that shopping.

Facade and interior

We weren't kidding when we said you'd be surrounded by flowers.

The cafe is decked out in pastel coloured flowers and foliage from ceiling to floor.

Photo by @cafeqclassified on Instagram.

Some of their lights are contained in white bird cages to further accentuate the fairy tale theme.

Photo by @saltyaaron on Instagram.

Photo by @saltyaaron on Instagram.

Photo by @saltyaaron on Instagram.

Photo by @saltyaaron on Instagram.

Photo by @saltyaaron on Instagram.

Menu

Cafe Q Classified boasts a pretty large menu with a variety of dishes.

Here are some of their menu highlights:

For your preferred version of the Quattro Moda Soup Shots (S$13.80), select any four liquids from the following choices: Double Mushroom, Bloody Mary, Cucumber Gazpacho (cold), Vichyssoise Leek (cold), Clam Chowder, and Borscht Beetroot.

Quattro Moda Soup Shots. Photo by Cafe Q Classified.

Cones Moriawase (S$16) features uni egg, tuna, salmon, beef tartar, and prawn laksa in tiny cones.

Cones Moriawase. Photo by Cafe Q Classified.

If you are looking to try laksa with bread instead of noodles, the Seafood Laksa Toast (S$16) might just hit the spot.

Seafood Laksa Toast. Photo by Cafe Q Classified.

The Longbeach Satay Holiday with Rice Cubes (S$18) is an elevated plating of a familiar hawker favourite .

Photo by Cafe Q Classified.

Among the savoury and sweet Dutch Baby Pancakes on the menu, the one topped with Red Ruby Coconut Ice Cream (S$15) offers a dessert with a Thai flair.

Dutch Baby Pancake Red Ruby Coconut Ice Cream. Photo by Cafe Q Classified.

If you're not feeling hungry and just want to quench your thirst, the beverages available include smoothies, juices, teas, and coffees.

Photo by @saltyaaron on Instagram.

Check out the full menu here:

Image via Cafe Q Classified's website.

Café Q Classified

Address: 391 Orchard Road, Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City, #03-15, Singapore 238872

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Cafe Q Classified.

