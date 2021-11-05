Back

Child dresses as Pennywise for Bukit Batok Halloween, finishes 2nd, as 1st place winner scarier

Parents putting in a lot of effort.

Belmont Lay | November 05, 2021, 04:13 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Halloween, a traditionally commercial event in Singapore that gives people an excuse to dress funny and go out for one day a year without being judged, has become relatively muted this pandemic.

But that hasn't stopped some here from observing the event in their own little way and ensuring they are still seen -- such as by dressing up and going out in pairs but with no real place to hang out in large groups.

Best dressed event for residents

And to maintain the community spirit (pun intended) in trying times, the Bukit Batok Zone 12 Residents' Network organised their own little Halloween best dressed competition for residents.

It involved dressing up and submitting photos, which the public would vote on with Facebook likes.

It eventually yielded about 50 entries, with the contest obviously bringing out the best in some parents, who took the competition seriously on behalf of their children.

Top three most liked photos

By and large, most of those who dressed up just slapped on some face paint and donned a costume bought off the shelf, before submitting their entries.

What made the top three costumes stand out was the attention to detail by dressing the children to the nines for a community event and higher quality photography.

Close fight

Apparently, the competition was a race to the finish: The girl holding her head edged out Pennywise the clown by a few hundred likes within a short span of time.

The winning photo went from 100-plus likes to 1,000 likes within six hours and went on to garner more than 1,600 likes.

These are the top three results below.

1,200 likes

1,400 likes

1,600 likes

The eventual top 10 winners were announced on Nov. 1, based on the most number of Facebook likes the photos garnered.

Bukit Batok Zone 12 Residents' Network gave the winners prizes.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via

Chinese tennis star censored after accusing former top Communist Party leader of sexual assault

All traces of discussion on Weibo had been removed.

November 05, 2021, 03:43 PM

Hougang resident allegedly throws egg at family playing sparklers on Deepavali

Not cool.

November 05, 2021, 03:24 PM

COP26: Are the world's biggest emitters pledging more ambitious climate targets?

New pledges by China and India will make a sizeable difference if their commitments are fulfilled.

November 05, 2021, 03:24 PM

Popular S$3 oyster cakes by home-based business-turned-kiosk in new Punggol mall

Looks good

November 05, 2021, 03:22 PM

F45 fitness studio in Serangoon Garden apologises for racially insensitive Deepavali video

The video has drawn flak from many online.

November 05, 2021, 02:18 PM

Connaught Drive & Anderson Bridge/Fullerton Road to be pedestrian-only from end-2021

A more pedestrian-friendly civic district.

November 05, 2021, 01:40 PM

Jollibee buys 51% stake in Milksha for S$17.3 million

Acquire.

November 05, 2021, 01:33 PM

M'sian man jailed 15 years' for stabbing daughter 17 times after thinking she sold family house

The judge rejected the defence counsel's argument that Shoo's age be relevant to a reduction in sentence.

November 05, 2021, 01:23 PM

Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale taking place from now till Nov. 11, S$500,000 worth of prizes to be won

Buy, buy, buy.

November 05, 2021, 01:15 PM

S’porean, 66, shares how son’s talent for art inspired him to help other artists with autism earn a living

The aim is to help such artists become productive members of society.

November 05, 2021, 01:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.