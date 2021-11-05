Child dresses as Pennywise for Bukit Batok Halloween, finishes 2nd, as 1st place winner scarier

Halloween, a traditionally commercial event in Singapore that gives people an excuse to dress funny and go out for one day a year without being judged, has become relatively muted this pandemic.

But that hasn't stopped some here from observing the event in their own little way and ensuring they are still seen -- such as by dressing up and going out in pairs but with no real place to hang out in large groups.

Best dressed event for residents

And to maintain the community spirit (pun intended) in trying times, the Bukit Batok Zone 12 Residents' Network organised their own little Halloween best dressed competition for residents.

It involved dressing up and submitting photos, which the public would vote on with Facebook likes.

It eventually yielded about 50 entries, with the contest obviously bringing out the best in some parents, who took the competition seriously on behalf of their children.

Top three most liked photos

By and large, most of those who dressed up just slapped on some face paint and donned a costume bought off the shelf, before submitting their entries.

What made the top three costumes stand out was the attention to detail by dressing the children to the nines for a community event and higher quality photography.

Close fight

Apparently, the competition was a race to the finish: The girl holding her head edged out Pennywise the clown by a few hundred likes within a short span of time.

The winning photo went from 100-plus likes to 1,000 likes within six hours and went on to garner more than 1,600 likes.

These are the top three results below.

1,200 likes

1,400 likes

1,600 likes

The eventual top 10 winners were announced on Nov. 1, based on the most number of Facebook likes the photos garnered.

Bukit Batok Zone 12 Residents' Network gave the winners prizes.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via