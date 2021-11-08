Back

Striking orange armchair in BTS reality show actually designed by S'pore furniture maker

Armchair currently out of stock on several platforms.

Karen Lui | November 08, 2021, 09:28 PM

BTS fans (also known as ARMY) across the world have been happily devouring each episode of South Korean reality programme "BTS In the Soop Season 2" since it premiered on Oct. 15, 2021.

However, not many may be aware that the orange armchair featured in the living room was designed by a Singaporean furniture maker, HomesToLife (HTL).

Orange armchair

The orange armchair stands out in the villa's living room, featuring predominantly neutral tones.

Screen shot via

The sofa is known as the Genoa Single Sofa, under South Korean home furnishing brand Casamia (which is a sponsor for the television show).

Image by Casamia.

Speaking to Mothership, a HTL spokesperson shared that HTL owns the armchair design and the armchair is manufactured at HTL's China factory.

According to HTL, the light grey version is a ready-stock item in South Korea that is priced at ₩873,180 (S$996.20).

Image by Casamia.

The orange armchair featured in the show is available in more than one colour, they added.

BTS's armchair colour is still available at the physical store in South Korea but it appears to be out of stock on numerous platforms and listed as unavailable on Casamia's website.

Availability of the armchair

While most of the armchairs are sold in South Korea, international fans (of the armchair and/ or BTS) may be delighted to know that the model is not exclusive to Casamia.

The armchair, which comes in other fabrics and shades, is also sold by retailers in other countries, including France, Japan, and the United States.

Although this armchair is not part of HTL's current collection in Singapore, Singapore customers can place "special custom orders" for the chair in the exact same colour from the last week of November through December 2021, the spokesperson said.

However, they did not disclose how much it would cost.

In the meantime, here are some stills of the BTS members, particularly Jungkook, enjoying the armchair:

Jungkook serenading his dog, Bam. Image via

Jungkook resting. Image via

Jin gaming. Image via

RM belting some notes out. Image via

BTS In The Soop

In this five-episode reality show, all seven members in the popular boy band spend four days on a property in the mountains in Gangwon-do, South Korea.

The property comprises three large, two-storey villas, whereby two of them house individual bedrooms for each member.

Image via

The final episode will be broadcasted on Nov. 12.

Top images via BTS Insta Reels/YouTube and Casamia.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

