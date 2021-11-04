Filipino businessman takes out S$40,000 billboard ad to ask Blackpink's Jennie out on date

Over the last weekend, Filipino businessman and social media personality, Christian Albert Gaza, or more commonly known as Xian Gaza, asked Jennie Kim from the K-pop group Blackpink out on a date through a rather unconventional move.

According to Rappler, Gaza had no idea how to contact Kim.

So, he put up a billboard of himself, located a few kilometres away from Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, in hopes that the idol would notice it.

Kim Jennie Ruby Jane, you are my ultimate crush. Can I take you out to dinner and make me the happiest man alive?"

The text accompanying Gaza's face on the billboard read: "

He posted photos of the billboard on his Facebook page on Oct. 31, which has garnered more than 16,000 reactions and 1,300 shares.

Gaza also revealed that he had spent 1.5 million Philippines Pesos (S$40,000) on the billboard to get Kim's attention.

In his post, he wrote that he could have recouped the 1.5 million Pesos by including logos of his own businesses and companies on the billboard. But he didn't because he wanted his dinner date proposal to be sincere.

"I would rather be happy than earn money. Genuine happiness over money. After all, I can earn 1.5 million pesos in ten days."

He hoped that Kim would say yes to his dinner date proposal, but at the time of writing, there has not been any indication from Kim.

Gaza's adoration for Kim can also be seen through his other Facebook posts.

https://www.facebook.com/christianalbertgaza/posts/849425729077904

Gaza also uploaded a dedicated album on where he edited Kim's photos to include himself in the frame.

Not the first time he used billboard

This is not the first time he used this tactic.

Rappler reported that back in 2017, Gaza asked Filipino actress Erich Gonzales out for coffee through a billboard that read: "I can't even espresso how much I like you a latte. Will you drink coffee with me?"

Gonzales declined Gaza's invitation.

According to Rappler, soon after he put up the billboard proposal for Gonzales, a few businesses came forward claiming that they had been allegedly scammed by Gaza.

Fans deem the move creepy

Some fans of Blackpink were not that welcoming of Gaza's move.

They claimed that what Gaza did was creepy and told him to back off and stay away from their idol.

this is no sweet fan adoration, THIS IS STRAIGHT UP CREEPY! also convicted person?!. I want him nowhere close to the girls especially jennie. @ygent_official u better do something, this creep got money so he can possibly do smth even worse.



LEAVE JENNIE ALONE#YGProtectToJennie pic.twitter.com/PNz9AZEDnl — °•-•° (@lsbluem) October 31, 2021

@ygent_official Please protect Jennie from harassment, it's so creepy and disgusting.😡‼️



LEAVE JENNIE ALONE#YGProtectToJennie pic.twitter.com/t16ilb1LID — JENNIE CLUB (@JennieclubTH) October 30, 2021

Why you are so disgusting! 🤮

Keep your money to protect yourself! Fuck u christian ! U should be respect to Jennie if really love her dont do this#YGProtectToJennie pic.twitter.com/KivFIklYNO — belongtowinterkim. (@nnunnnnnnn) October 30, 2021

