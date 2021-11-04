Back

Filipino businessman takes out S$40,000 billboard ad to ask Blackpink's Jennie out on date

Fans found it creepy.

Faris Alfiq | November 04, 2021, 12:03 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

 

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Over the last weekend, Filipino businessman and social media personality, Christian Albert Gaza, or more commonly known as Xian Gaza, asked Jennie Kim from the K-pop group Blackpink out on a date through a rather unconventional move.

According to Rappler, Gaza had no idea how to contact Kim.

So, he put up a billboard of himself, located a few kilometres away from Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, in hopes that the idol would notice it.

The text accompanying Gaza's face on the billboard read: "Kim Jennie Ruby Jane, you are my ultimate crush. Can I take you out to dinner and make me the happiest man alive?"

He posted photos of the billboard on his Facebook page on Oct. 31, which has garnered more than 16,000 reactions and 1,300 shares.

Gaza also revealed that he had spent 1.5 million Philippines Pesos (S$40,000) on the billboard to get Kim's attention.

In his post, he wrote that he could have recouped the 1.5 million Pesos by including logos of his own businesses and companies on the billboard. But he didn't because he wanted his dinner date proposal to be sincere.

"I would rather be happy than earn money. Genuine happiness over money. After all, I can earn 1.5 million pesos in ten days."

He hoped that Kim would say yes to his dinner date proposal, but at the time of writing, there has not been any indication from Kim.

Gaza's adoration for Kim can also be seen through his other Facebook posts.

https://www.facebook.com/christianalbertgaza/posts/849425729077904

Gaza also uploaded a dedicated album on where he edited Kim's photos to include himself in the frame.

Not the first time he used billboard

This is not the first time he used this tactic.

Rappler reported that back in 2017, Gaza asked Filipino actress Erich Gonzales out for coffee through a billboard that read: "I can't even espresso how much I like you a latte. Will you drink coffee with me?"

Gonzales declined Gaza's invitation.

According to Rappler, soon after he put up the billboard proposal for Gonzales, a few businesses came forward claiming that they had been allegedly scammed by Gaza.

Fans deem the move creepy

Some fans of Blackpink were not that welcoming of Gaza's move.

They claimed that what Gaza did was creepy and told him to back off and stay away from their idol.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via jennierubyjane/Instagram and Christian Albert Gaza/Facebook

MasterChef S'pore runner-up selling ayam penyet burger with tofu & tempeh fries from S$19.90

Inspired by local hawker food.

November 04, 2021, 11:42 AM

Getting into another relationship while going through divorce: Is that cheating?

A question sparked by recent events.

November 04, 2021, 10:09 AM

Petition started to save man with intellectual disability from death penalty, MHA says he 'clearly understood nature of acts'

Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam was sentenced to death for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore

November 04, 2021, 09:48 AM

Idea to convert creepy Old Changi Hospital into stargazing spot wins top prize

You might also find that you are subjected to another's gaze.

November 04, 2021, 05:10 AM

GST on low-value goods imported into S'pore needed to ensure level playing field for local businesses: Indranee Rajah

The bill was passed in Parliament on Nov. 2.

November 04, 2021, 03:15 AM

3,635 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 3

The weekly infection growth rate has fallen below one.

November 03, 2021, 11:53 PM

Indonesia becomes first country to authorise Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Other countries expected to follow suit.

November 03, 2021, 10:13 PM

A no-holds-barred review of KFC's two new Zinger Pocketts

Nothing to shout about.

November 03, 2021, 09:37 PM

Sympathy, disappointment, resignation & WP's future: Local political commentators react to Raeesah Khan's admissions

Some mentioned the possibility of Raeesah Khan's resignation.

November 03, 2021, 09:26 PM

Pornsak, Michelle Chia & Addy Lee's company makes S$3.9 million in Facebook livestream sales over 2 months

Livestream sales gaining legs in Singapore.

November 03, 2021, 08:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.