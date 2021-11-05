Back

Monster-sized blue recycling bins popping up in more estates in S'pore

Can fit a few people inside.

Belmont Lay | November 05, 2021, 12:35 PM

Recycling is going big in Singapore. Like literally.

New monster-sized recycling bins are popping up in more estates, such as in Sengkang, after they were first introduced as part of a trial more than three years ago in April 2018 at 223 HDB blocks in selected estates in Jurong, Bukit Batok, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh.

How big?

The new bin is about 1.6m in height and can comfortably fit a small family of two adults and two children inside.

In other words, it is about three times bigger than the old rectangular bin.

Check out the people in the background carrying the big bin:

via

via

The humble old bin looks petite in comparison.

Why more big bins?

The real answer as to why bigger bins have materialised is that the big bins improve efficiency.

As reported in 2018, it only takes one person to drive and operate an automated recycling truck to empty each big recycling bin.

The new and improved trucks are loaded from the side instead of the rear, which require two workers even though they are handling a smaller load.

Together with the driver, that is three workers in total.

The bigger bins can also accommodate more recyclable refuse.

And perhaps due to its sheer size, it can deter people from scavenging and removing items.

Why more recyclable waste?

Going by casual observation, the recycling bins these days are constantly getting filled faster as people in Singapore are becoming more environmentally conscious by separating general waste from recyclables, or people are just generally consuming more products that generating more recyclable waste.

This is especially so over the last two years of the pandemic, where online shopping has boomed and become the norm, with people receiving more of their shopping via home delivery.

Such packages are usually double or even triple sealed, but inadvertently produce more waste.

The national recycling programme was formally launched in Singapore in 2001.

To find out how far it has come in the last 20 years, you can read up about it on the National Environment Agency website here and here.

Top photos via NEA & Contenur

