Balenciaga selling S$1,590 running shoes that look *really* similar to Asics shoes

In July 2021, high-end fashion brand Balenciaga released its line of Runner sneakers.
According to Balenciaga, the made-in-Italy chunky sneakers are made of mesh and nylon and has a "worn out effect".
Here's what it looks like on Justin Bieber:
It also comes in other colours like black, white and blue.
The price? A cool S$1,590.
Familiar?
If you're wondering why it looks so familiar, you're not alone.
Many social media users have found the Runner sneakers to look very much like a pair of Asics shoes.
For the uninitiated, Asics is a popular Japanese sports shoe brand known for its signature design that incorporates lines.
Balenciaga stole ASICS whole flow, word for word, bar for bar. pic.twitter.com/fB2wGV7EI7— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 1, 2021
Balenciaga's Runner, in particular, looks similar to the Asics' Gel-Kayano 5 360.
Balenciaga ASICS pic.twitter.com/7biuEP2GWz— Baek Sketch (@BaekSketch) July 17, 2021
Here's a side by side comparison:
There are, however, minute differences, such as the colour of the soles and the visibly embossed Balenciaga logo on the side of the shoes.
S$1,590 vs S$229
While the Gel-Kayano 5 360 is originally priced at S$229, in the colour PIEDMONT GREY/MINT TINT, is going on sale for S$91.60.
Cool.
Top image from Asics and Balenciaga's website.
