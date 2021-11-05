Back

Balenciaga selling S$1,590 running shoes that look *really* similar to Asics shoes

Money running out of my pocket fast.

Fasiha Nazren | November 05, 2021, 05:47 PM

In July 2021, high-end fashion brand Balenciaga released its line of Runner sneakers.

Photo from Balenciaga.

Photo from Balenciaga's website.

Photo from Balenciaga's website.

According to Balenciaga, the made-in-Italy chunky sneakers are made of mesh and nylon and has a "worn out effect".

Here's what it looks like on Justin Bieber:

Photo from Balenciaga.

It also comes in other colours like black, white and blue.

The price? A cool S$1,590.

Familiar?

If you're wondering why it looks so familiar, you're not alone.

Many social media users have found the Runner sneakers to look very much like a pair of Asics shoes.

For the uninitiated, Asics is a popular Japanese sports shoe brand known for its signature design that incorporates lines.

Balenciaga's Runner, in particular, looks similar to the Asics' Gel-Kayano 5 360.

Here's a side by side comparison:

Balenciaga Runner (left) and Asics Gel-Kayano 5 360 (right).

There are, however, minute differences, such as the colour of the soles and the visibly embossed Balenciaga logo on the side of the shoes.

S$1,590 vs S$229

While the Gel-Kayano 5 360 is originally priced at S$229, in the colour PIEDMONT GREY/MINT TINT, is going on sale for S$91.60.

Cool.

Top image from Asics and Balenciaga's website.

