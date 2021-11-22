Senior golden retriever found chained outside HDB unit looking for forever home

The goodest boy among all dogs has to be the golden retriever.

However, providing them with a good quality life is not something that everyone can do or afford.

A golden retriever, named Bailey, was found chained with a short leash outside a HDB unit recently by non-profit Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore.

Bailey's owners shared their difficulties to a volunteer and agreed to give him up so that he can find a more suitable home.

The organisation describes Bailey as active and playful, "like a young dog", even though he is 11 years old.

In human years, Bailey is around 70 years old.

Bailey is up for adoption, and interested parties can contact Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore directly.

Do note that caring for a senior dog can be more difficult, as their health may deteriorate and they will require more attention from the owner.

More details in this post:

All photos via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore

