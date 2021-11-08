Back

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min finishes 2nd in Germany

She beat formidable opponents to reach the finals.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2021, 05:31 AM

Singaporean badminton player Yeo Jia Min, ranked world No. 26, finished second in the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany, falling to Thailand's world No. 14 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-10, 21-14 in the women's singles final.

The second place finish meant that Yeo missed out on the biggest title of her career so far.

The 25-year-old Thai secured the victory in 35 minutes to win her first Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 title on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Despite the loss, Yeo did good in her first Super 500 final.

The 22-year-old Singaporean took home a cheque for US$12,160 (S$16,400) and 7,800 ranking points.

The points would allow her to break into the world's top 20 for the first time.

Yeo can also stand tall knowing that she faced and beat formidable opponents: Pai Yu-po (Chinese Taipei world No. 39), Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia world No. 23), Lianne Tan (Belgium world No. 38) and Michelle Li (Canada world No. 11).

Yeo and her team mate Loh Kean Yew, 24, have completed a month of competition in Europe and will return to Asia for the Nov. 16 to 21 Indonesia Masters and Nov. 23 to 28 Indonesia Open.

Top photo via Badminton Photo via Team Singapore Facebook

