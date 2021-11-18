Back

Australia returns 500,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to S'pore ahead of schedule

More than 84.2 per cent of individuals aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated in Australia, as of Nov. 17. 

Lean Jinghui | November 18, 2021, 12:15 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Australia has returned around 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Singapore as part of the dose sharing arrangement between both countries, announced in August 2021.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Nov. 18, the returned doses from Australia will support Singapore's ongoing Covid-19 booster programme to eligible individuals in Singapore.

Details on dose sharing arrangement

Under the dose sharing agreement, Singapore had previously sent around 500,000 vaccine doses to Australia on Sep. 2, to help accelerate its vaccination rollout.

MFA added:

"This dose sharing arrangement is testament to the strong relations between Singapore and Australia, underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The health and foreign affairs officials from both countries have worked closely to implement the arrangement. Throughout the pandemic, both countries have also shared best practices to combat Covid-19, cooperated to keep markets open and ensure supply chain connectivity, and worked together to resume two-way quarantine-free travel."

Australia's progress in vaccinations

Australia had been battling a surge caused by the Covid-19 delta variant then, and was reporting record high cases with just over 33 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

According to the latest report from Australia's health authority, more than 84.2 per cent of individuals aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated, as of Nov. 17.

New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory reported the highest vaccination rates, with at least 88.5 per cent fully vaccinated.

The Covid-19 vaccine doses appear to be returned ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had shared news of the agreement on his Facebook post back then, saying that Australia would return the same amount to Singapore in December 2021.

The returned doses are expected to play a part in Singapore's booster shot programme.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong Facebook 

S'pore to South Korea VTL flight: A step-by-step guide to the travel process

What we personally experienced.

November 18, 2021, 11:45 AM

Free edible seeds in vending machines at FairPrice Xtra Vivocity & Parkway Parade, while stocks last

Green thumbs up.

November 18, 2021, 10:52 AM

Roast meat boss pranked into delivering roasted pig to Malay household in Tampines

He waited four hours outside the house.

November 18, 2021, 10:44 AM

Jack Neo apologises for transgender actress being named 'Amanda Man' in 'Ah Girls Go Army' movie

The actress, Kelly Kimberly Cheong, raised the issue with the director after backlash online.

November 18, 2021, 02:40 AM

3,474 new Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 17

The total number of cases reported thus far has risen to 244,815.

November 17, 2021, 11:41 PM

System which alerts drivers to wildlife crossing roads to be installed at Rifle Range Road

The development of the system for Rifle Range Road will start in the first half of 2022.

November 17, 2021, 08:40 PM

I found out for myself that you might not need metal braces to correct your teeth alignment problems

I was relieved that my nagging teeth problems can be fixed with clear aligners.

November 17, 2021, 08:00 PM

Retired S'pore hawker wins Lazada million dollar condo after buying S$3.41 aloe vera gel & nasi lemak voucher

Add to cart now.

November 17, 2021, 07:44 PM

Some users in S'pore still having issues with Grab super app & Grab Driver app

Second day in a row problems surfaced.

November 17, 2021, 07:29 PM

Westwood Primary School canteen to serve halal plant-based food every Wednesday from 2022

Healthier and more environmentally-friendly.

November 17, 2021, 07:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.