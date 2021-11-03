Back

Man, 30, arrested after allegedly attacking man, 26, he didn't know with pen knife in Bedok

The victim suffered a minor laceration on the back of his neck.

Tanya Ong | November 03, 2021, 10:33 AM

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday (Nov.2) for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The accused will be charged in court on Nov. 3.

What happened

On Nov. 2, at around 6pm, the police were alerted to a case where the accused allegedly attacked a 26-year-old man with a sharp object at Block 89 Bedok North Street 4.

The victim suffered a minor laceration on the back of his neck.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men are not known to each other.

Through ground enquiries, officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the suspect within one hour of the report.

The pen knife that the suspect allegedly used was recovered from a rubbish bin.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top photo via Google Streetview.

