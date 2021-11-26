Back

S'pore Zoo's African lion exhibit to reopen on Nov. 27 after lions fully recover from Covid-19

They are no longer in isolation.

Syahindah Ishak | November 26, 2021, 11:40 AM

Events

The African lion exhibit at Singapore Zoo will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

African lions have fully recovered

The Mandai Wildlife Group said in a statement on Nov. 26 that the lions which have previously tested positive for Covid-19 have fully recovered.

The whole lion pride had been quarantined and closely monitored by veterinarians and the animal care team as a precaution.

On Nov. 23, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) lifted the isolation order on the African lions as the lions no longer showed any symptoms.

Asiatic lions remain in isolation

Night Safari’s Asiatic lions, however, remain in isolation with mild symptoms.

"All the lions are bright, alert and recovering well," Mandai Wildlife Group said.

It added that the animal care and veterinary teams will continue to provide the lions with the necessary care and ensure they stay well hydrated.

Infected zookeepers have fully recovered

The infected zookeepers have also fully recovered and are back at work.

No other species have been observed exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

Mandai Wildlife Group said: "We would like to thank the public for their concern and well wishes for our lions and animal care staff during this time."

Top image via Mandai Wildlife Reserves/FB.

