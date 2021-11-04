Back

20 unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people caught dining at hawker centres from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

NEA reminded the public to comply with Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures and Safe Management Measures in hawker centres.

Faris Alfiq | November 04, 2021, 01:41 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The National Environment Agency (NEA) took enforcement action against 76 individuals for breaching Safe Management Measures (SMMs) at various hawker centres from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

In a statement that was released on Nov. 3, NEA said that the enforcement actions taken against these individuals were for the offences such as gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of at least one metre, and not wearing masks.

NEA reminded the public that masks must be properly worn over the nose and mouth when not eating or drinking.

20 non-fully vaccinated individuals found dining in

In its statement, NEA also said that 20 unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated persons were found dining at hawker centres between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

The agency added that these individuals were found to be dining in during selective checks by Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers (SDEOs).

Their particulars were taken down, it added.

Since Oct. 13, Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) have been extended to hawker centres. Only fully-vaccinated people are allowed to dine at hawker centres, and even then, only in groups of two.

According to NEA, first-time offenders who breach VDS at hawker centres will be given a written warning, and second-time offenders will face a fine of S$300.

Subsequent offenders may face composition or court fines.

Diners who refuse to let SDEOs verify their vaccination status via their TraceTogether app or token, will also have their particulars taken down, the agency added.

Adhere to VDS and SMMs: NEA

NEA reminded members of the public to adhere strictly to VDS and Covid-19 SMMs at hawker centres.

These include wearing masks covering the nose and mouth fully when not eating or drinking, and visiting in groups of no more than two.

"Strict compliance with Covid-19 SMMs and VDS is critical to protect one's own health and that of others. We seek everyone's cooperation in the transition towards a Covid-19 resilient nation," NEA said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Mothership.

I Interviewed 'Eternals' stars Richard Madden & Gemma Chan from my room in Tampines. I'm still not over it.

Just an average Singaporean girl talking to two Hollywood stars.

November 04, 2021, 01:00 PM

Filipino businessman takes out S$40,000 billboard ad to ask Blackpink's Jennie out on date

Fans found it creepy.

November 04, 2021, 12:03 PM

MasterChef S'pore runner-up selling ayam penyet burger with tofu & tempeh fries from S$19.90

Inspired by local hawker food.

November 04, 2021, 11:42 AM

Getting into another relationship while going through divorce: Is that cheating?

A question sparked by recent events.

November 04, 2021, 10:09 AM

Petition started to save man with intellectual disability from death penalty, MHA says he 'clearly understood nature of acts'

Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam was sentenced to death for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore

November 04, 2021, 09:48 AM

Idea to convert creepy Old Changi Hospital into stargazing spot wins top prize

You might also find that you are subjected to another's gaze.

November 04, 2021, 05:10 AM

GST on low-value goods imported into S'pore needed to ensure level playing field for local businesses: Indranee Rajah

The bill was passed in Parliament on Nov. 2.

November 04, 2021, 03:15 AM

3,635 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 3

The weekly infection growth rate has fallen below one.

November 03, 2021, 11:53 PM

Indonesia becomes first country to authorise Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Other countries expected to follow suit.

November 03, 2021, 10:13 PM

A no-holds-barred review of KFC's two new Zinger Pocketts

Nothing to shout about.

November 03, 2021, 09:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.