20 unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people caught dining at hawker centres from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

The National Environment Agency (NEA) took enforcement action against 76 individuals for breaching Safe Management Measures (SMMs) at various hawker centres from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

In a statement that was released on Nov. 3, NEA said that the enforcement actions taken against these individuals were for the offences such as gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of at least one metre, and not wearing masks.

NEA reminded the public that masks must be properly worn over the nose and mouth when not eating or drinking.

20 non-fully vaccinated individuals found dining in

In its statement, NEA also said that 20 unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated persons were found dining at hawker centres between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

The agency added that these individuals were found to be dining in during selective checks by Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers (SDEOs).

Their particulars were taken down, it added.

Since Oct. 13, Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) have been extended to hawker centres. Only fully-vaccinated people are allowed to dine at hawker centres, and even then, only in groups of two.

According to NEA, first-time offenders who breach VDS at hawker centres will be given a written warning, and second-time offenders will face a fine of S$300.

Subsequent offenders may face composition or court fines.

Diners who refuse to let SDEOs verify their vaccination status via their TraceTogether app or token, will also have their particulars taken down, the agency added.

Adhere to VDS and SMMs: NEA

NEA reminded members of the public to adhere strictly to VDS and Covid-19 SMMs at hawker centres.

These include wearing masks covering the nose and mouth fully when not eating or drinking, and visiting in groups of no more than two.

"Strict compliance with Covid-19 SMMs and VDS is critical to protect one's own health and that of others. We seek everyone's cooperation in the transition towards a Covid-19 resilient nation," NEA said.

Top image via Mothership.