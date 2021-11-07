Back

7-Eleven S'pore launches S$6.50 halal ready-to-eat meals with Andes by Astons

Literally fast food.

Fasiha Nazren | November 10, 2021, 01:15 PM

7-Eleven has teamed up with local restaurant chain Andes by Astons to come up with a new range of ready-to-eat meals.

Halal Andes by Astons meals

Available from Nov. 10 at 7-Eleven outlets, these "restaurant-quality" meals are halal-certified.

There are four items to choose from:

Beef Meat Balls with Mushroom Sauce (S$6.50)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Homestyle oven-baked beef meatballs with cranberry sauce and mashed potato topped with mushroom sauce.

Fiery Chicken with Spaghetti (S$6.50)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Grilled chicken fillet drizzled with red bell pepper sauce and served with spaghetti lightly sautéed in olive oil.

Grilled Chicken with Black Pepper Sauce (S$6.50)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Grilled chicken fillet topped with black pepper sauce and served with oven-roasted potatoes.

Grilled Chicken with Cheese Pasta (S$6.50)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Grilled chicken fillet served with pasta in cheese sauce.

7-SELECT meals

7-Eleven has also launched a separate range of Western ready-to-eat items under its own 7-SELECT brand.

While some of the items are not halal-certified, they do not contain pork or lard.

Halal-certified item

Truffle Potato Gratin with Chicken Ham (S$3.90)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Made with sliced potatoes, sautéed garlic, onions, and chicken ham in a blend of cheeses including parmesan, mozzarella and orange cheddar.

Non halal-certified items (no pork, no lard)

Creamy Chicken with Cheesy Rice (S$4.80)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Sous vide chicken breast, oven-roasted zucchini and carrots in an Italian herb and cheese sauce served with risotto-style Japonica rice with parmesan cheese.

French Onion Soup (S$2.90)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Made from caramelised onions and aromatic herbs in beef broth.

Mushroom Soup (S$2.90)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Creamy soup, back by popular demand.

Italian Style Ham with Cheese Onigiri (S$2)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Chicken ham, sweetcorn kernels and parmesan cheese in a risotto-style rice ball made with Japonica rice.

Garlic Prawn Butter Rice Onigiri (S$2)

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Prawns sauteed with garlic and wrapped in butter pilaf Japonica rice.

Promotions

  • Enjoy S$0.50 off a bowl of French Onion Soup or Mushroom Soup with any purchase of Andes by Astons ready-to-eat meal/7-SELECT Creamy Chicken with Cheesy Rice/Truffle Potato Gratin with Chicken Ham

  • Any two onigiris for S$3.80 (U.P. S$2 each)

You can see the full line of promotions here:

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Top image from 7-Eleven Singapore.

